Hospital plans health and wellness event

Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital will host a free health and wellness event on Wednesday, April 12th from 4-6 p.m. at the Owsley County Parks and Rec Center (located at 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville) in partnership with Owsley County Extension Service. This event is open to everyone, but sign-up is required by Wednesday, April 12th. Please call 606-726-8185 or email mlmills@mercy.com.
The event features “Ask a Dietitian,” at home exercises, mental health resources, spiritual resources and more.
After visiting the resource booths, participants will receive a meal kit. The kit includes a recipe, meat, produce, most seasonings to prepare a healthy meal at home. This allows families and individuals to “Stress Less and Live More” while learning preparation, storage, and nutrition education. (One meal kit per household, must be present to receive.)
“We are thankful for the opportunity to provide access to wellness resources and healthy foods in the communities we serve,” said Meghan Mills, Director of Community Health at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. “We continue to expand our offerings and education for healthy food access, nutrition education, storage and education preparation through grants, and partnerships with other community organizations because we believe in a holistic approach to care and removing these barriers for our patients.”
These kits were purchase and prepared by Mercy Health- Marcum and Wallace Hospital through a grant received from Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundations.
