How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey According to OCE Kindergarteners

The students were asked the following questions: Who fixes the turkey at your house? Where do you get it? How do they fix it? Do they put anything on it? How long do they cook it? What temperature do they turn the oven to? And here are their responses:
Mrs. Stamper and
Mrs. Amber’s
Kindergarten Class
Alexandria McDaniel
Nana fixes the turkey and Pappy fixes the most delicious ham. They go up to Jackson and get it at the grocery store up there. We have to ride up there and get it. Nana puts the turkey in the oven and Pappy just fries the ham because I like fried ham. Nana puts that stuff that you spread on turkey and a little bit of lemon. Its sour but we ate it anyway. For the ham, Pappy puts stuff that you put on ham. They cook it for 6 hours. Nana turns the oven on warm.
Kyler Morgan
My dad fixes the turkey. He gets it at the supermarket. He puts it in the oven. First, he puts a little dash of pepper on it. He stuffs it with carrots and I like that. He cooks it for 5 hours. He uses hot and cold.
Annabelle Combs
My mommy fixes the turkey. She buys it from the store. She puts it in the stove. She only puts sauce on it for her because I don't like sauce. She cooks it for 9 minutes. She turns the oven on real hot.
Alexander Roberts
My daddy fixes the turkey. He gets it from the store. He puts it on the stove. He puts french fries on the turkey. He cooks it for 3 hours. He turns it on very hot.
Matthew Tolson
Me and Mommy cook our turkey. My daddy shoots the turkey and brings it home. My daddy breaks the skin off and he puts it in the oven. We put pepperoni, mushrooms and lettuce on it. We cook it for 5 minutes. We turn it on 4 degrees.
Braylon Sparks
My mamaw and my papaw fixes our turkey. We bought it from the store. First we cut it up and then they put it in the microwave. They don't put anything on it. They cook it for about 3 minutes. They turn it on warm.
Jessalyn Bennett
My mommy fixes our turkey. She gets it at the store. She cooks it on the stove. She puts butter on it. She cooks it for 20 minutes. She puts the oven on hot.
Jenelle Brandenburg
My Uncle Mitchell fixes our turkey. He brings it to my house. He gets it at the store. He cooks it on the stove. He puts salt on it. He cooks it or 2 minutes. He turns the oven on 20 degrees.
Corey Moore
My dad fixes our turkey. Him goes out in the forest and hunts it with his gun. Him shoots the turkeys. Well first off, hm doesn't have an oven. Next, tomorrow him is gonna get an oven. When him gets the oven that's where he fixes it. Sometimes he just gets the leg and puts it in the microwave and puts the big body on the stove because it won't fit. Him put seasoning that makes it real salty. He puts onions, tomatoes and salad on it. He cooks it for just probably like 10 minutes or something. Just like a few hundred degrees.
Billie Richardson
My mommy fixes our turkey. She gets it from the dollar store and chicken farm. She cooks it in the stove. She puts chicken eggs on the turkey. She cooks it for 5 minutes. Some cold some hot.
Natalee Howard
Mommy does, but sometimes we go to my granny's for Thanksgiving and she fixes a turkey with stuffing inside. They get it from the store. She puts it in the oven. She puts spices on it. She cooks it for 10 minutes. She turns the oven to 1 degrees.
Mason Tolson
We go to Aunt Samantha's house and she cooks it. She gets it from the dollar store. She cooks it in her oven. She don't put anything on it. She cooks it for 2 hours. She turns it on 1 degrees.
Bryson Spence
My mommy fixes our turkey. My grandma Jane fixes dumplings. She gets it at Walmart. She puts it in the oven. She don't put anything on it. She cooks it for 20 minutes. She turns it to real hot.
Isabella Shelton
My mommy and daddy fix our turkey. My daddy goes hunting and kills the turkey. They put it in the stove or something and they just do it somehow. They put salt on it. They cook it for just a little bit. They put it on hot.
Ryett Boone
I go to my grandma Way's house and her and mommy do the cooking. They buy it at the store. They put it in the oven. They don't put anything on it. It cooks a long time. They turn the oven on hot.
Kaley Roberts
Mommy fixes our turkey. She gets it at the store. She cooks it in the stove. She puts salt and pepper on it. She cooks it for 5 minutes. She turns the oven on hot!
Tyler Noble
My mommy fixes our turkey. She gets it at the store. She cooks it in the cooker. She puts BBQ sauce on it. She cooks it all night long. She cooks it at 7,896 degrees.
Christian Barger
My mom fixes our turkey. She gets it at the store. She puts it in the oven. She don't put anything on it. She cooks it for 5 hours. She turns it on 8 degrees.
Alexander Roberts
My dad fixes our turkey. He gets it from the store. He cooks it on the stove. He puts rice and chicken nuggets on it. He cooks it for 3 minutes. He cooks it on hot.
Mrs. Gilbert’s Class
Owen Phillips
My mimi and papaw cook the turkey, they are good at cooking. They get the turkey from Walmart. It weighs 40 pounds I think. They put it on the pot and boil it. They boil it for one hour on 20 degrees. They put half regular and half pepper. My dad tried it before and it was spicy. Oh, and they put salt and pepper on it and chop it up, then that’s it.
Weston Thomas
My mamaw and my mommy cook the turkey. They cook really good turkey. They go to the place where you get turkeys to get it. They cook it plain. They cook it in the oven on 11 degrees, pretty much too hot for me to touch. They cook it for two minutes. Then we eat it. That last year was the time of my life.
Adilyn Cornett
My mamaw cooks the turkey. My papaw hunts the turkey. My daddy don’t like to hunt turkeys, but he likes to hunt deer. She gets a long pan and puts water in it and a lemon. She puts the turkey in the pan and puts it in the oven on 51 degrees. She cooks it for twenty minutes. Then my mommy and daddy eat it. I don’t like turkey, neither does Aurora. We eat mashed potatoes and ham
Kayslie Ross
Ashley fixes the turkey. I don’t know where she gets it, Walmart I guess. She cooks it in the oven on 10 degrees for 10 hours. She puts gravy ad usually nothing else on it. After the turkey cooks, Brett says what we are thankful for. He did that the other Thanksgiving about 10 years ago. I know because I remember everything.
Allie Spence
My mommy cooks the turkey at my house. She gets it from the Dollar Store. She boils it in the oven on 10 degrees for like 10 hours. Then she gets it out and she covers it so that nothing won’t get on it. Then she waits until its Thanksgiving and we eat it.
Aubree Bowman
On Thanksgiving Mommy cooks the Turkey. She gets it at the Market. She freezes it until the family gets there. Then when the family gets there she puts seasoning on it and puts it the oven on 10 hundred degrees for 10 minutes. Then we eat it.
Charles Bennett
My Nanny cooks the turkey. She gets it at Shopwise. She puts it in that pan and probably have to put grease on it. She puts it in the oven on 3 degrees for 7 or 8 minutes. Then we get a plate and a fork and we eat it. Probably my dad eats the most.
Devan Gay
My mom cooks the turkey at my house. She gets it from the grocery store, like the one that is far and has numbers that is red. She cleans the turkey first. Then she puts pepper and salt on it and puts it in a pan. She puts it in the oven on about hot degrees, like warm, it takes about 10 minutes. Then we eat it, we don’t eat a lot of it, we just leave it alone because you know, it’s hot.
Gabriel Gilbert
My mommy cooks the turkey. She gets it from the shop. She puts some white cheese on it and then cooks it like 8 minutes in the oven on 8 degrees. Then when it’s done she just cuts it up. Then I just eat it.
Haley Richardson
My mommy cooks the turkey. She gets it at the turkey store. She puts mashed potatoes on it and puts chicken in it because she likes chicken inside it. She cooks it in the oven on 800 degrees for 1200 minutes. Then she cuts it in half and puts it on a plate with a fork to eat.
Harley Peters
Tammy cooks the turkey. She gets it from the grocery store. She puts on its salt on it and then her cooks it in the oven on 7 degrees for 8 minutes. Then I eat it. It taste good. I like the meat.
Mae Harris
Daddy cooks the turkey. He gets it from the turkey store. He puts cheese on it and cooks it in the oven on 5 degrees for 5 minutes. He gets it out and lets it cool off then we eat it….with pizza. Then we all go to the dollar store together and buy a toy.
Madison Baker
My mom cooks the turkey. She gets it from Walmart. First she chops it and then puts sugar on it. She puts it in the oven on 2 degrees for 3 minutes. Then she puts it on a plate and puts salt on it and we eat it.
Evan Roberts
Mom cooks the turkey because she says that every time she gets home from work she has to cook. She buys the turkey at Shopwise. She puts it in the oven, I don’t know how much degrees, I think 80 degrees for 80 seconds. Then she lets it cool and we eat it.
Abel Carmack
My aunt Lois Jo cooks the turkey. She’s a good cook. She gets it from the store, I don’t know which store because I never ride with them when they go to get a turkey. She freezes it first then she gets it out and cooks it whole on 30 degrees for an hour. Then when it’s done she puts salt and pepper on it and chops it up so that I won’t get choked on it. My uncle Harold Goodman eats the most of it.
Xavier Anderson
Granny cooks the turkey. She gets the turkey at Walmart maybe. She puts salt on it and puts it in the oven for 5 hours on 4 degrees. I don’t like nothing on the turkey. Granny cuts it up into slices for me because she loves to do that, because she loves me.
Keaton Lewis
Mamaw cooks the turkey. I think she gets it at the dollar store. She puts it in the oven on probably like 50 degrees or something for probably like 3 or maybe 6 minutes. Then she puts it on the plate and leaves it there until the people come. My mamaw eats most of it.
Riley Reed
Mommy and Daddy cook the turkey. The get the turkey at the Dollar Store. They leave it in the kitchen. They put in the oven for I think 5 minutes. I like to eat Marconi and cheese with it. Papaw and Nanny eat it too. We all like it. Mommy and Daddy eat the most.
Pam Logsdon
Mommy cooks the turkey. She gets it at the grocery store. She washes it first and then puts it in the oven on 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Then when it’s finished she cuts it up and we eat it. I eat it all. I like peanut butter on it.
Dawson Barrett
My Mimi cooks the turkey at my house. They get it from the woods, they shoot it. Before they cook it, they got to wash it and pull its butt out, then put it in a pan. They put butter and sauce on it and cook it on 499 degrees for 34 hours. Daddy and Papaw eat the most of it.
Mrs. Gibson’s Class
Arianna Baker
My papaw fixes the turkey at my house. He gets the turkey from the farm. Papaw puts salt and pepper on the turkey. He puts oil on it and it gets done. Papaw puts it on 3 degrees and it takes five minutes for the turkey to bake. We put the turkey in the middle of the table and we put napkins on our plate and we eat. Then I get my brothers and sister to eat too.
Natalie Norris
My mom fixes the turkey at my house. She gets the turkey at the dollar store. She washes the turkey. Then she slices it into pieces and puts it on the stove. She uses salt and just a little bit of pepper. Mommy bakes the turkey for seven or eight minutes. She sets the oven on 330 degrees. I eat with my brother and my cousins.
I go in my bedroom and I think about what I tasted.
Jasmine Smith
My mommy fixes the turkey at my house. My mommy gets the turkey from the dollar store.
She puts salt and butter on it. Mom bakes the turkey for five hours. She bakes it at 400 degrees. We eat mashed potatoes and green beans.
Kinsley Smith
My daddy fixes the turkey at my house. He gets the turkey from the dollar store. He puts it into the oven and bakes it. He bakes the turkey for ten minutes at five degrees. Daddy puts butter on it sometimes. We have mashed potatoes.
I eat with my grandpa, my nanny, my mom, and my brother and sister.
Brinley Helton
My granny fixes the turkey at my house. Granny gets the turkey from the dollar store because she can’t catch it. She puts it in a pot and puts salt and butter on it. She puts a pinch of pepper on it. Granny cooks the turkey for six minutes at five degrees. She cooks pie with cheese in it. Sometimes she gets us some ice-cream too. My mom and my dad and Kendal, Cody, Jack, and Brantley come too.
Brantley Helton
My granny fixes the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. She gets the turkey from chickens at the dollar store. Granny puts pepper on the turkey and puts it in the oven. She bakes the turkey for a bunch of hours at 10 degrees.
Blakely Marshall
We go to Amanda’s and she fixes the turkey. Amanda buys the turkey at Shopwise. It costs $50.00. She puts water and oil over it and then she cooks it. Amanda cooks the turkey for 40 hours at 20 degrees. She also fixes mash potatoes and rolls. She puts fruit in a bowl too.
Ellen Castillo
We don’t eat turkey at our house. We like mashed potatoes, rolls, and ice-cream. My mommy fixes the food. I watch Splash on Thanksgiving.
Nolin Fletcher
My dad fixes the turkey at my house. My mom buys the turkey from Wal-Mart or Kroger. It cost about $50.00 0r $20.00. Dad puts the turkey in the oven. He leaves it how it is and doesn’t put anything on it. Dad bakes the turkey for a few minutes or an hour at 50 degrees. We have mashed taters and green beans to go with the turkey. We give gifts and they give us gifts too.
Piper Taylor
My mommy fixes the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. She gets the turkey from the dollar store. She puts salt on the turkey and cooks it for three hours til it gets hot.
Lucas Henson
My daddy gets the Thanksgiving turkey at my house. He goes out in the woods kills one. He takes a gun and shoots it. He skins it with a knife. Mommy puts it in a pan, puts seasoning on it, and puts it in the oven. She cooks for five minutes and it don’t burn. We eat broccoli too. Its healthy.
Gabriel Lovins
My mommy fixes the Thanksgiving turkey at my house. She gets the turkey from Kroger because Wal-Mart just has toys and clothes.
Mommy puts butter on the turkey and then puts it in the oven to bake. It stays in the oven for five minutes and then its done. The oven gets really hot.
Heavenly Lainhart
My mommy fixes the Thanksgiving turkey at my house. She gets the turkey from Wal-Mart. It costs five dollars. Mommy puts salt it and bakes it for six minutes. The oven is about twelve degrees. We eat mashed potatoes and fried eggs.
