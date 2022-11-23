How to Cook a Turkey According to Kids in Owsley County!

Tonya Gibson's Class
How to Cook a Turkey According to Kody Wilder: We don’t buy turkeys. We only buy chicken, that’s the only kind of turkey she buys. They put it on the stove, and they put it in a pan. They put ranch on it and sometimes ketchup. Mom cooks it for 5 seconds. She uses her cooking gloves to take it out because it is hot. I also eat barbeque with it too. We have a good time at Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Elizabeth Mulukey: My mommy cooks the turkey at my house. She puts in the oven for five minutes. She goes to the store and buys candy and stuff. My Pappy eats with us too. We watch tv after we eat.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Taylinne Williams: My mommy fixes the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. She gets chicken and she cooks it. She puts chicken nuggets on it. She bakes it for a few minutes. My papaw, my dad, me and my sister eat together. We have fun. I also eat ice cream and popsicles. I also like to carve pumpkins.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Izzabella Hisel:We don’t eat turkey at our house. We only eat normal food for Thanksgiving. We eat Ramen noodles and chicken nuggets. We also eat apples. My mom, dad, John, and Jake eat with me. We have a good time. We go in the living room and watch a Thanksgiving movie.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Cason Jackson: My dad cooks the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. He fixes the meat and he puts it in the oven for ten hours and it's done. He put some pepper, salt, and butter on it. He uses the sprinkle kind. I also eat apples. I like to drink water, milk, and juice. I like to paint little baby turkeys and cut them out. I put these on the wall to show them off.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Landyn Shelton: Tonya fixes the turkey at my house. I don’t know how long she cooks it. She probably puts sauce on it. I don’t eat turkey, I hate turkey. I don’t know what else she fixes with the turkey. We do fun stuff for Thanksgiving, but I don’t remember what.
My mommy cooks the turkey at my house and I help her. I stuff the turkey with pumpkin, apple, corn, grapes, and acorns. Mommy cooks the turkey for five hours. She whips the turkey to squish everything. My daddy used to fix the green beans and now my mommy does. The green beans are my favorite. After we eat we go to the park.
How to Cook a Turkey According to James Logsdon: I think my mommy and daddy fixes the turkey at my house. They fix other things too. They fix chicken and I really forgot what else. It was a long time ago. We play at Thanksgiving. I make up games and we play on our tablets. That’s probably all.
Turkey How to Cook a Turkey According to Ryder Turner: I think you bake the turkey in the oven for ten minutes. We get the turkey from outside. We shoot it. I eat mashed potatoes with the turkey.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Arabella Bingham: My dad and mom fix the turkey at Thanksgiving. My dad puts hot sauce on the turkey, but I don’t like hot sauce. My mom doesn’t put anything on it. They bake the turkey for ten hours. I don’t eat anything with the turkey. We visit my aunt on Thanksgiving and nothing else.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Travis Lewis: My dad fixes the turkey on Thanksgiving. He puts salt on it and puts it in the oven. He bakes the turkey for six minutes and then we eat it. We put pepper on it too. We put chicken on the table too and eat Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Alexandria Thomas: My dad kills the turkey and carries it by his side. My mom fixes the turkey. She puts it in the oven for lots of minutes. She puts salt on the turkey. We eat baked potatoes, peas, and corn with it. We get pumpkin pie and it is so good.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Kasen Smith: My daddy fixes the turkey at my house. He goes out and kills the turkey. He shoots it with a gun. He puts meat on it. He cooks it for three hours in the oven. We eat potatoes with the turkey.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Kayden Lykins: My Mamaw fixes the turkey at my house. She goes to the forest and gets the turkey. She kills the turkey with a knife. She puts salt, pepper, and seasoning. She stuffs the turkey with butter. She bakes it for five minutes. She cooks all the other food for Thanksgiving. She even puts chicken legs around it and she put a big plate the size of the turkey and puts the chicken legs on the plate with lettuce. Then she cooks celery. That’s all she cooks for Thanksgiving
How to Cook a Turkey According to Greyson Burch: My grandma fixes the turkey at my house. She goes to the store to get it. I don’t know what the name of the store is. My dad brings stuff to help her make it. It's powder. It makes the turkey tastes good. She bakes the turkey for maybe one minutes. Sometimes she bakes it for two minutes to make it crispy. She fixes white pudding, cookies, and it's kind of spicey. She fixes mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and its good. She makes pumpkin pie too. I have never tried it, only my sister has. She makes cupcakes and I eat those, and they are good.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Jocelyn Thomas: My mommy and daddy help each other to fix the turkey at my house. They get the turkey from the store. I think from the dollar store. They put salt and pepper on the turkey and bake it for ten minutes. Mommy cuts it and puts it on a plate, and we eat it. It tastes so good.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Chloe Flannery: My mommy fixes the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. She goes to Wal-Mart. I think my mommy puts salt and pepper on it. She bakes it in the oven for five hours. All my family eat with me, and we have a good time. My aunt comes over to my house and eats with us. My cousin comes too. We have a good time.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Billie Richardson: My daddy fixes the turkey for Thanksgiving. He puts it in the microwave for 100 hours. Daddy puts little pieces of meatloaf and some mashed potatoes on the turkey. He also puts chicken on the turkey. Then he puts it in the oven again and puts a little more meatloaf on it. He bakes it for four more hours.
How to Cook a Turkey According to Kody Wilmhoff: My dad fixes the turkey at my house for Thanksgiving. He’s the one that knows how to grill. I’ve never seen him fix turkey. I think he puts it in the smoker for 4 or 5 hours. I don’t really know what he puts on it, but it tastes really good. That’s actually all.
Skyler Stamper’s Class
How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey According to: William Baker: My mommy goes to shopwise to get the turkey. She gets a big one that weighs 300 pounds. Mommy cooks the turkey in a big white pot on the stove for one minute. She puts salt and pepper on. We eat the turkey in the living room with our neighbors. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating turkey and pizza.
According to Greyson Thompson: I think my brother gets the turkey from the woods when he kills it with his shotgun. He gets a 6 size turkey I think. I think he lets me cook it a little. We roast it in the oven for ten seconds. We eat it in the kitchen most of the time. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is turkey, but I like chicken and I love my daddy. Most of the time he buys me stuff and bubby gave me his football gloves. I’m playing football when I get bigger, like when I get 6 I might play a little.
According to Arizona Begley: My daddy gets the turkey from walmart. He gets sixty thousand chickens. My grandma cooks it by flipping the chicken over like this and makes it a heart shape. She cooks it for thirty minutes. Me, my grandma, my daddy, my mommy, and my auntie all eat it at the table.
According to Landon Gross: My mom gets the turkey from the dollar store. She gets the same turkey, the black ones. She gets one this tall. Mom puts grease onit and cooks it. She fixes pizza too amd we eat it all at the dining table. My favorite thing is the chicken wings and french fries. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is that I eat turkey and McDonalds.
According to Brayden Byrd: My mom gets the turkey from the store. Izzy and my mommy cook it on the stove. We eat in the kitchen. My favorite thing is to see my Nan Nan for Thanksgiving. I like to eat mashed potatoes and gravy.
According to Carter Robinson: My mom gets the turkey from the store. She gets the strong one. My pappaw cooks it in the microwave. It just takes so long. I don’t know why it takes so long. We all eat at the table. I like turkey.
According to Jenelle Brandenburg: Uncle Mitchell gets the turkey sometimes. He gets a normal turkey. He fixes it in the oven for five minutes. He puts a little salt on it. My family all eats at my house.
According to Sophie Kenner: My mom gets the turkey from the store. She gets a size one turkey. Mommy cooks the turkey. I dont really know how she does it because I usually just play my phone while shes cooking. We will eat in the living room or at my brothers house.
According to Colton Vires: My mommy gets the turkey from the tents. She gets a big one. She cuts the legs off and turns the stove. She puts chicken juice on it. She cooks it until dark. I like to get toys.
According to Elizabeth Johnson: My mommy or daddy donts get turkey for Thanksgiving. I like to eat fruit for Thanksgiving. They kinda fix a pizza for dinner. If it’s cold they cook it in the oven. When it cools down we eat it at the table.
According to Ryder Rice: I am excited to eat turkey on Thanksgiving!
According to Journee Sizemore: My daddy does and gets the turkey. Him gets it from the garden. He gets a huge one. My daddy cooks it in the microwave for maybe 15 minutes. We eat the brains. My favorite part is when you get peoplesome presents that you love. Well, sometimes I draw my daddy and my friends and every kind of thing. I draw I love you and I draw a heart. I just get my mommy some presents and all that good stuff.
According to Natalie Hal: My mom gets the turkey from the dollar store. Her gets a big one for all of us to eat. Her put it in the oven for two minutes. Her fix some bacon too. We eat it at the house with all my friends. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the turkey.
According to Lyra Reed: It is mommy who gets the turkey. She gets it for Thanksgiving...she goes tot he store. She gets one this big. Daddy cooks the turkey. He puts it in the microwave. He puts cheese on it, then they melt it and pup perrornis. We eat it on the bench with Mommy, Daddy, Shawn, and Bob. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is that you eat chicken.
According to Hunter Mosley: We all go to get the turkey from the turkey shop. We get one however big they give us. Dad cooks the turkey. He just cuts it and then puts it on the grill and cooks it. He don’t put anything on it except for him’s piece, then he puts what he wants to put on it. He cooks it until it’s done. He fixes my favorite strawberry cake. We eat inside the house. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the strawberry cake and to go the fair. Whens gonna be the fair? I done went to one.
Dianna Gilbert’s Class
According to Gabriel Gilbert: My dad goes and gets the turkey at the restaurant. It weighs about 4 pounds. My granny puts salt on it and then puts it in the stove for about 5 minutes. Then her takes it out and cuts it and then we eat it. I love a turkey.
According to Braun Brewer: Mommy goes to the store and gets the turkey. It weighs 55 pounds. Mommy cuts it up and puts it in a pan and cooks it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then we all eat it. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is Fortnite.
According to Matthew Dooley: My dad takes his big shotgun and tries to find a turkey. We go to the brown place, that’s my papaw’s hill. We get out of the truck and look for some turkeys. My daddy shot one, well he ran over one and I ate it. He will shoot a big turkey and mommy will take all the feathers off of it. She cooks it for like 30 minutes. Then she gets it off the stove, my dad puts salt on it and we eat it. My favorite part is the chicken inside it.
According to Brooklyn Campbell: My dad goes to the hills to get the turkey. He brings it home and mommy cooks it for 30 minutes. She puts salt and turkey sauce on it. Mommy puts it on our plates and we eat it. My favorite part is the Thanksgiving gifts from Joey and Mason.
According to Aubrey Marshall: My last name is Marshall, my mommy’s last name is Marshall and so is my daddy’s. Mommy goes to the turkey store to get the turkey. I actually don’t know where she gets it but I think that’s right. She puts it in the stove. It is a little turkey, I think it’s bigger when Gi Gi gets it. I don’t even like turkey, I just like to play with my little cousins. Mommy cooks the turkey for about 6 hours. She takes it out of the stove and puts it on the table, she makes the table look all nice. I already have my outfit picked out...it’s this cute overall dress with little flowers on it and turkeys I think. My favorite part is the family dinner, but I don’t like turkey, I tried it before but I’ll probably try it again.
I think my mom cooks the turkey, I think she buys it at some place, I don’t know. It’s a hundred pounds. She cooks it in the oven, that’s in the kitchen, for about 10 minutes. I think my dad cuts it up and then we eat it. My favorite part is the legs and then I think my nanny and papaw go home. Actually I’ve never eaten a turkey before.
On Thanksgiving I think granny or mommy or daddy one cook the turkey, probably granny. Usually Mommy goes and gets it or sometimes granny does, it just depends. I think they get it at Shopwise. It’s kind of big but it’s a little small. Daddy makes some of the chicken hot and some of it isn’t. Daddy likes his hot. It takes a few minutes to cook. When it’s done, something beeps and then we eat it. My favorite part is after we get done eating we go back outside to play.
My mom gets the turkey from her clinic. The turkey is not big, but sort of big. Mommy puts something on the turkey, I don’t know what it’s called, and then she burns it in the microwave. My granny, grandpa, and my friends come eat with us. Daddy just lays down in the chair. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is playing hide and seek with Devin.
According to Jake Gabbard: Mommy gets the turkey....hummmm let me guess, I think she gets it from the store that’s amazing. I’m so excited to go there with her. My daddy works on cars, lots of cars but not school busses. Mommy cooks the turkey in the microwave. She puts salt on it...salt makes me a little sick. I don’t like turkey, just poptarts.
According to Damon Smith: Nanny cooks the turkey at my house. Mommy drives to the dollar store and gets the chicken. Nanny puts it in the oven, she don’t put nothing on it, if there’s nothing on it that means it tastes good. She cooks it for 5 minutes then her goes to the couch and sits down. My favorite part is eating the chicken off the bones.
According to Emily Farthing: Mommy and Granny cook the turkey. They get it from Shopwise. They put turkey seasoning on it and then they cook it for ten minutes. When it gets done they bathe it in butter. Then they put it on the table and we wait for everybody to get there. My favorite part is when they bathe it in butter.
According to Jimmy Herald: My daddy cooks the turkey. He gets it at the farm. He puts sauce and ketchup on it. He cooks it in the oven for a couple of minutes. Then we eat it when it’s done. I put ketchup and mustard on mine. My favorite part is the feet. I eat the feet.
According to Mandolyn Brandenburg: Granny cooks the turkey. I think she gets it at Kroger or Walmart. The turkey is about 30 feet. She cooks it in the oven for 8 hours. My mommy puts the ranch dressing on it. We go to my uncle Adam’s and we take the turkey with us. My favorite part is playing with my uncle and my cousins.
According to Tori Smith: Daddy cooks the turkey. He gets it at the barn. It’s Kelly’s barn. Some of the turkeys ran away but Daddy catched one. It weighs 7 pounds I think. He puts salt and pepper on it and cooks it in the oven for six minutes. Well, Mommy puts the salt and pepper on it. Nanny comes to eat with us when its done. My favorite part is the legs my brother likes it and I love my brother.
According to Xavier Anderson: My granny cooks the turkey. Her kills turkeys. She has to find a turkey, I think it’s a big turkey. She cooks it in the house in the oven I think. She cooks it for 30 hours. Then when its done her takes it out of the oven and everybody eats it. My favorite part is the chicken on it.
According to Madison Burns: My papaw cooks the turkey. He gets the turkey from my uncle’s house. He cuts it up then he puts it in the oven and cooks it. He cooks it for five minutes. After he cooks it my mommy gives us all some. My favorite part is eating the turkey.
According to Janessa Begley: Mamaw goes and gets the turkey from the food store. Her cooks it in the oven. She puts ketchup on it first and then puts some more ketchup. She cooks it for five minutes. When it is done she gets it out and gives it to us. My favorite part is the turkey legs.
Granny, well actually papaw goes gets the turkey, actually he kills it. He stuffs it with stuffing stuff and then brings it to granny. Granny washes it in the sink. Granny actually buys two turkeys. She cooks it in the oven for four minutes then she puts butter on it, actually grease, then she eats it. I love turkey with ketchup.
According to: Connor Gabbard: My papaw gets the turkey from the grocery store. He brings it home and puts it in the refrigerator. He goes to my friend’s house and gets my hot sauce. He cooks the turkey in the stove all day. He puts salt on the turkey. Thanksgiving is so fun because everybody comes to your house and eats the turkey.
