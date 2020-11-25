We get our turkey at a store. The Chefs cook it. You cook it in the oven. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is Thanksgiving. I like eating, um, I like eating chicken because it's so good.
- Zayden Lynch
We get our turkey at a store. Mamaw cooks it. You put it in the oven at 400 degrees for one minute. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the turkey and all the food and playing with Mom and Tim and all the kids.
-Brantley Young
You kill the turkey first. Then you put it in the side by side and drive down the hill and pull in the driveway. My Mommy will cook the turkey. You clean it first. Then you put it in a pan and add sprinkles. Then you put it in the oven. When it's done, you cut it with a big knife and let it cool down. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating!
- Carson Murrell
We get our turkey at a restaurant. A person cooks it. You put it in the oven and cook it. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is
eating candy!
- Bexley Williams
We get our turkey from the store, duh. Nanny Donnie cooks the turkey because my Mommy don't know how to. You wrap it in silver stuff and put it in the oven for 3 days. It has to cook on 507 degrees to so it gets good and done. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is playing and getting into trouble with my cousin Rylee.
- Emilyn Sebastian
We get our turkey from the farm. Mommy fixes the turkey. You put it on the stove and on a pan. Then you cover it with tinfoil. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is I get to eat food and see my family.
- Madelyn Havicus
We get our turkey from the kitchen. Mom will fix the turkey. You fix the turkey with a knife, You cook it. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is I want to give you a hug!
- Haley Richardson
We catch our turkey in the woods. Mommy, Sissy, Granny & Papaw cook the turkey. They put it on the stove and turns it on and it cooks. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating turkey and playing at Granny and
Papaw's house.
- Gannon Bowman
We get our turkey at a farm. Mommy cooks the turkey. You make it into paper. You paint it brown and yellow. You get the leg off. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is to give Mommy & Daddy presents.
- Daphne Spence
We get our turkey from a farmer. My mom cooks it. First we kill the turkey. Then we put the turkey in a pan. Then we add salt and pepper. Put it in the oven on 100 for 60 minutes. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is sharing food with my family.
- Parker Johnson
We get our turkey at Walmart. Granny & Mommy cook it. You wash it and put it in the oven. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is playing with my
cousins.
- Elouise
I don't know where we get our turkey. My mommy cooks it. You put flour in it and put it in the oven and bake for a while. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is playing
with Daisy.
- Paisley McCoy
We shoot the turkey and then Mommy fries it. You put salt, pepper and butter on it then put it in oven. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eat a lot of food.
- Arianna Bowman
We get our turkey at the store. Mom and grandma cook it. You take something out of it and put it on the oven. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the family and food.
- Grace Smith
My dad goes to the forest and skills a turkey. My mamaw Alice cooks the turkey. She puts it in the oven for like 1 hour and then put salt on it and some salsa. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating the turkey.
- Gannon Flannery
We get the turkey out of the woods. I shoot it! I cook the turkey. You got to clean it and water it then put it in the oven for 4 hours. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is going to the park with my family. I have 30 in my family.
- Sawyer Thomas
I would go to the Dollar Store and pay $5.00 for the turkey. Me and my momma will cook the turkey. I would put ketchup on it and wrap it in toilet paper and put it on the grill for 3 minutes. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating turkey and ice cream and playing with my cousins and running with my dog Jodie.
- Bella G. Morgan
You have to go to the farm to get the turkey. Our family cooks it. You put stuff on it, then put it in the stove for about 5 minutes, then let it cool off, then we eat it. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is spending time with my family.
- Alexis Riley
We get our turkey at the store mabe Wall Mark. My Mom will cook the turkey. You put it in the oven to cook. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is cran Berre jelle and pie.
- Sophia Oaks
You get the turkey from the woods. Mommy cooks the turkey. You put it in a skillet, get the plates out when its done and eat it. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is when we eat the turkey
chicken.
- Lakynn Harris
We get our turkey from the woods. The grown ups cook the turkey. They put it in a pot and mix it up and put cinnamon on it. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the turkey.
- A. J. Lewis
We get our turkey from the farm. My mommy will cook it. You pluck the feathers and put it in the oven for 9 minutes on 4 degrees. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is praying and getting to eat.
- Kynedi Jones
You buy a turkey. Your parents cook it. You cook it in the stove. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is I get to eat turkey all day.
- Jack Roberts
We get our turkey at the store. Mom and Dad cooks the turkey. You put it in a pot for 89 minutes. Stuff it with rolls and chicken. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is dressing up as a princess and Thanksgiving movies.
- Lexus Carter
We get our turkey from a farm. My sissy will cook it with a stove. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is chili.
- Ashton Adkins
We shoot the turkey. Nana will cook it in the oven. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is my birthday.
- Eli Shelton
I get our turkey from Barb’s. Papaw will cook it. You put it in the oven for an hour. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is the turkey.
- Austin Couch
I don’t know where we get our turkey? At school! Um my mom cooks it. You put it into the oven. You cook it. You put potatoes and carrots in it. Then you bake it at 45 degrees. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is eating the turkey.
- Elaina Jones
Nana gets the turkey. Pappy cooks it. He puts it in the oven for 6 minutes at 6 degrees. My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is spending time with family.
- Callie Fugate
