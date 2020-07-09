Caitlin Hudson (right) of Booneville, KY, was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. During this term, Caitlin was majoring in Anthropology. This accomplishment is a sign of Caitlin's hard work and committment to learning.
More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List.
Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Congratulations to these high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements for the Dean's List.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
