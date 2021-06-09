Hugh Allen Moore Elected to Mountain Firefighter Association Hall of Fame

Hugh began his service with Booneville-Owsley County Fire Department in 1975. He was in the first group of recruits and has served many roles since those days up to and including Operations Chief.
He served with other agencies as well. He was a founding member of the Owsley County Rescue Squad in 1976. Went on to serve as Deputy Commander. Also, served as Search and Rescue Coordinator for Owsley Co. EMA, before becoming the Director for Owsley Co. Emergency Management. In 2008 he went to work as an EMT FR at Allen’s Ambulance Service and worked there until he retired in 2020.
Each year the Mountain Firefighter’s Association vote on persons to be inducted. Due to Covid-19 the 2020 year was hectic in getting nominees their awards. Hugh was presented his award by members of the Booneville-Owsley County Fire Department earlier this year.
Please help us all in congratulating Hugh on a well deserved award for his years of service and dedication to the citizens of Owsley County.
