Hurston Harold Wilder, 58, passed peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Mosheim, TN. He was born to Shelby and Hester Marshall Wilder in Booneville, KY. Hurston was a proud veteran. He held many professions in his lifetime, the best being a father and husband. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time in both the mountains and on the beach.
He is survived by wife Penny Wilder, his daughter Shelby Wilder and husband Nathan Smith. Siblings; Judy Mays, Johnny Wilder, Joe McDaniel, Joan Becknell, step granddaughter Taylor Etter and great grandson Atlas as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Shelby and Hester, first wife Bonnie Mays Wilder, brothers: Ike Wilder, Bernie Wilder, David Wilder, Jack Wilder, Shelby Jr. Wilder, Donnie Wilder and sister Norma Gay.
A time of gathering for friends and family will be held at a future date. Send condolences to:
memorial.yourtribute.com/Hurston-Harold-Wilder/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.