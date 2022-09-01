Recently tragic news ripped through the headlines of our old Kentucky home. Several police officers in Floyd County were tragically shot by an accused gunman. As of now, three officers lost their lives and several more were wounded in another senseless act of violence.
I have gone on record saying it before and I’ll say it again here, we should give our utmost respect and honor to men and women who serve as the police force in our country. So many times people want to complain and say that a certain officer or a sheriff isn’t doing their job enough to satisfy their satisfaction. But I try to swallow my tongue in times like that, because being a policeman or a state trooper is a job that I wouldn’t want. The amount of things these people see is unreal. The severity of the danger that they’re potentially in every time the phone rings with a call is very high.
I’m a longtime friend of the police here in our county. My mom worked for the sheriff's office for the better part of a decade under Kelly Shouse. I saw the hours that she put in taking calls, doing taxes and everything involved in running the office. I’ve seen Kelly and the deputies that worked for him fall asleep in a chair while I’ve been talking to them, after being out way late into the night the night the big flood hit Lerose. I’ve also seen Kelly slip and spin all the way up this mountain I live on in a snowstorm to take me to work at Funtown when I worked there. I got to spend a lot of time in the office and see hands on what happened and Owsley County may never know the sacrifices that Kelly and his deputies made for this county. He loved his family, his staff and he loved Owsley County.
The same sacrifices that were made during his tenure as sheriff are the same ones that I’m sure are being made now in the sheriff’s office and will have to be made in the future. Every day when an officer gets up and gets ready for work, the moment they put that badge on they are a symbol of the law. Every day they kiss the heads of their wife and children could be the very last time they ever see them.
Just like the officers in the tragedy the other day, they didn’t have any idea what they were going to encounter. One of the stories I read said they were simply serving papers and had no idea of the situation that they were getting into. That’s just how easy it is in this hostile world we live in now. You could be here one minute and gone the next.
Where I’ve worked at Bobcat the last 3 years I’ve got to know and become friends with all the police officers in Lee County too. At least several times a week the cops will come in and eat. After waiting on them so often, I’ve got used to them and become friends with several of them. They’re all good men, different in their own ways enough to stand out from each other. One of the things I often tell them as they’re leaving is “y’all be careful out there!” and they smile and acknowledge me as they leave.
As much addiction and crime is out there, I’d hate to be in their shoes. I’m not a confrontational person at all. It’d be hard for me to have to be in the position that these guys are in every single day. When that phone rings in with a call, you don’t know what the person on the other end is going to say. It could be a shoplifter at a local store, but it could also be an active shooter in a business or a school. But regardless, they get up and go. They sacrifice what could end up being their lives every single time they go out on a call.
And that’s worthy of our admiration and gratitude. I’ve always backed the “blue” and I always will. I’m friends with deputies, fish & wildlife game wardens and I even graduated with a couple of men that went on to make state police, detectives and Swat team agents in other states.
These men and women deserve every bit of the money they get and then some piled on top of that. The sacrifices, the long hours running on coffee or a red bull just to stay awake. It should all be near the top on your thank you list.
So next time you see an officer out, tell them you thank them for their service. Buy their meal when you see them eating in a restaurant, or tell them to come to Bobcat and see me while they’re on duty and get half off of their meal as is our tradition. I always back the blue and always will!
By:
Chirs Dooley
