By: Chris Dooley
In what little spare time I have, I find myself reading a lot. I read the other columnist’s articles in our paper and in Lee county, also I try to read some that people share online on social media. Sometimes, I get kind of discouraged because I see so many people who are way better at this writing thing than I am. When I read their columns it seems as if their words flow and descend to a stirring conclusion, while sometimes I feel like mine just rambles along a bumpy road.
I never claimed to be a great writer. I’m not that great with words and my grammar skills are pretty rusty sometimes. But one thing that I can claim, is the promise that I’ll always speak from my heart to you. Growing up as a kid, I had so many issues with shyness and talking in front of people. As I’ve got older, it seems as if that problem has gotten worse instead of better. When I get up in front of people to speak, my nerves fray at their ends. My hands try to tremble & sweat and my eyes don’t want to make eye contact with anyone in the audience. I often rehearse in my head what I’m going to say dozens of times before I get up in front of people so I don’t go blank which would make me even more nervous.
One of the places where I get the most nervous is at First Baptist Church. Sometimes I get asked to fill in and take up the prayer requests when someone isn’t there to do it. I always do it, because it’s an honor to be able to listen to the needs & prayers of the church. But when I get up there at the podium, no matter how many times I’ve done it, I still get nervous. I read the requests off of a slip of paper and then I open up for people to put in their requests. I remember once I was so nervous standing there that out of the view of the congregation, the pen I wrote the prayer requests with was shaking in my hand. But I looked up once in my nervousness and there sat sweet little Sue Murrell about halfway up the church just smiling as big as could be at me. She’s such a good genuine person. It calmed my nerves and eased my anxiety so much, I swallowed the lump in my throat and continued. I love my church, they’ve been so good to me and made me feel like home.
But what I’m getting to with this article, is that I feel like I do my best work in the shadows. By in the shadows, I mean I feel like I do better when the spotlight isn’t shining bright and I work in the background. I don’t ever do anything to glorify myself to other people. When people tell me I’m a good writer, I just thank them and tell them that I’m blessed. I don’t toot my own horn much, if at all. In fact, I’m probably way harder on myself than I should be. I’m my own worst critic and oftentimes I beat myself up emotionally over things that I should’ve or could’ve done in life. But it warms my spirit to hear people tell me they believe in me. Because for the biggest part of my life, I’ve struggled with low self esteem and not feeling good enough compared to everyone else. It seemed like I always compare myself to what others were doing and I never felt like I did enough. There were always better athletes than me. There were always better writers. There were always better looking guys than me who could get the girls I could only dream about.
But it dawned on me one night that the work I do ‘in the shadows’ isn’t for nothing. When I speak from the heart, maybe someone feels the way I do about something and it moves them to know they’re not alone. Sometimes I’ve wanted to give up writing all together and let my column go, but then I think about the widow that came to my work at Bobcat and told me that my words made her believe that there’s still good in the world. She told me she’d been sick for a long time and stayed at home by herself a lot since her husband passed a couple years ago. She said she read my article every 2 weeks and wished that I was in it every week.
It's moments like that, where I remember what I’m doing this for. Yeah, I might get nervous and sweaty when I speak in public. But what shines through is, was and always will be my heart. We all put our pants on the same way and I’m no better than whoever you are holding this paper reading this article. But just know this, you have a purpose in this life. It might be working in the shadows or maybe you’re meant to be in the spotlight, but you’re meant to be somewhere! TRUST ME!
