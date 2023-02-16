Mrs. Irene Dooley, 86, passed away February 3, 2023 at her residence in Booneville, following a long illness.
She was born October 4, 1936 in Owsley County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Luther & Jalah Mayes Roberts. She was a retired florist who loved growing flowers & plants outside & feeding & watching the hummingbirds. She truly loved her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She believed & had faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of the Indian Creek Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Dooley is survived by her children: Mrs. Elizabeth D. Sturgill & companion Kenny Thomas of Booneville, Ky., Mr. Johnny D. Dooley & wife Lana of Madisonville, Ky. & Mr. Phillip G. Dooley of Booneville, Ky., her grandchildren: Mrs. Nikki Gardner & husband Chris of Versailles, Ky., Mr. Patrick Sturgill & wife Donna of Flemingsburg, Ky., Mrs. Rachael Griggs & husband Mike of Means, Ky., Mrs. Natasha McKillop & husband Mitchell of Hebron, Ky.,Ms. Daltyn Mackenzie Dooley of Booneville, Ky., her great-grandchildren: James Douglas Chadwell, Ashton Gardner & Dinah Sturgill. Also there are several relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Luther & Jalah Roberts.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dooley were held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Terry Sandlin with the burial following in the Hall Cemetery on Cow Creek in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
