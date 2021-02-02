Mrs. Irene Reed, 86, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 21, 1934 in Breathitt County Kentucky. Her parents were Chester & May Turner Gross. Mrs. Reed was the widow of Conley Reed, a homemaker and a member of the Wilson Fork Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by 3 sons: Mathew (Betty) Reed of Beattyville, Ky., Paul Jr. Reed of Mistletoe, Ky. and James Conley (Shirley) Reed of Beattyville, Ky., 6 daughters: Mrs. Oma Jean (Paul) Nelson of Booneville, Ky., Mrs. Betty (Kennas) McIntosh of Buckhorn, Ky., Mrs. Margaret (Johnny) Deaton of Beattyville, Ky.,Mrs. Lois (Charley) Chandler of Booneville, Ky., Ms. Addie York & companion Gregg of Mistletoe, Ky., and Ms. Brenda Reed & companion Paul of Mistletoe, Ky., 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: David (Irene) Gross of Jackson, Ky., Wendell (Lois ) Gross of Tyner, Ky., 1 sister: Mrs. Lorene White of Tennessee and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband: Conley, a daughter, Norma, a grandson, John Peters, a daughter in law Shirley Reed, 7 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services for Mrs. Reed were held December 1, 2020 at 1 pm with visitation at 10 am at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was Rev. Walter Turner and Rev. Roy McIntosh. Burial followed in the Reed Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
