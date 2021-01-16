It is Quail Hunting Season in Kentucky

There is still time to get in some quality QUAIL HUNTING. The Eastern Zone’s season runs to January 31st and the Western Zone goes to February 10th.
Quail are skillful flyers and will offer only quick shots.
Below are the legal small game hunting equipment and methods that hunters can use:
• A rimfire gun or rimfire handgun
• .410 gauge handgun
• Shotguns no larger than
10-gauge. Breech-loading shotguns must be plugged to
hold a maximum of three shells (two in magazine and
one in chamber)
• Lead or non-toxic shot no larger than No. 2
• Muzzle-loading gun
• Archery or crossbow equipment
• Pellets fired from .177, .20, .22 or .25 caliber air guns
• Falconry
• Slingshots with manufactured hunting ammunition
• Dogs may be used to aid in the hunt
The daily limit is 8 and possession limit is 16.
To learn more about Bobwhite quail in Kentucky, follow this link: https://go.usa.gov/
HAPPY HUNTING!
