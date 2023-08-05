Have you ever had those moments in your life where it seems like something frustrating is always happening? If you’re like me, you probably have them a couple times a week. Sometimes, it seems like when it rains it pours. For example, this heat wave we’ve been in here lately has been draining the life out of me. I recently had to shell out several hundred dollars to get new tires for my car. It depleted part of my nest egg I had built up but you have to have tires if you’re going to drive so I went ahead and got them anyway. Barely three days after getting my new tires put on my car, I got off at work on a scorcher of a day and I was ready to get in my car and leave. When I got in my car my initial reaction was to turn the AC on full blast and cool down. But when I cranked the key, nothing happened. It turns out that now my battery was dead and I had to get jumped off and go get another one which was several more hundred dollars.
Needless to say, I had to live a pretty low key couple of weeks while I built my money back up. I’ve been having issues for a couple of weeks now with my stomach and it seems like it’s getting worse than better. I might have to go get some further testing done if things don’t get better for me soon. I’ve got my fingers crossed. We will find out what’s wrong with it soon so I can get a remedy for what’s been going on.
But alas, even though it sounds like I’m starting off this column telling you everything bad that’s going on, not everything is bad. The summer is starting to wind down and cooler & more comfortable weather will hopefully be on the way. My old buddy Dennis Gabbard is back home from the hospital and he’s doing a lot better. He calls me several times a week and sings to me, something he’s done for years. It’s been hard to not get attached to him after knowing him for over twenty years. I hope his health stays better and he has many more years of calling and singing left.
My class reunion was this past weekend, it was our 20th year celebration. A very small crowd of us gathered together at the life center in town and talked about the good old days and how much everything had or hadn’t changed in our lives. It’s hard to believe I’m 38 and we’ve been out of school for two decades now. I’m one of the few in my grade that still doesn’t have any children. A lot of the discussion was based about how exciting everyone’s lives have become with their kids. It was so good for my soul to see everyone again. There were a couple faces I hadn’t seen in over 10 years. The Owsley County Class of 2003 was a tight knit crew that for the most part has stuck together over the years. A lot of us are still here and put down our roots here. It’s good being from a small town where you’re not just a number in a huge class but everyone remembers you and remembers your stories.
We all have our ups and downs in life. There’s times we’re on the mountain and then there’s times we’re down in the valley. But there’s never a time even on my worst days that I don’t feel like I’m blessed. Sure my life could be better, but it could be way, way worse. I have a roof over my head and food on my table every night. I have a job that pays my bills and lets me put gas in the car that starts every time, especially since I put that brand new battery in it.
It’s hard to not get down on your luck when things aren’t going the best. There’s been many nights the past few weeks that I’ve woken up with my stomach hurting in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep so I just laid there in the morning. But sometimes in the midst of laying there aggravated, my mind is often called to people who are having a much harder time than I am. There’s been people who’ve had to recently bury loved ones. There’s people who’ve been in the hospital fighting for their lives. There’s families struggling everywhere just to keep the lights on and food in the mouths of their children.
And it’s in those quiet moments as I try to fall back to sleep, I think to myself “God never let me forget in the times when I’m struggling, there’s a purpose for all of this.” Because there is purpose in all of the trials and tribulations we face. Our tears are not wasted and our prayers always get heard. When you’re in the storms of life, it’s easy to focus on the problem but I’m trying to work better at simply trusting that God will work it out for my good like he has everything else.
I hope this article finds you and your family blessed and healthy. We’re all struggling with some kind of issue, if that’s you feel free to reach out and talk to me or someone else you confide in. We’re not meant to keep things bottled up inside of us. It helps to have an ear to listen and arms to hug you when you’re down. You’re not alone, you never have been. And don’t ever have too much pride to ask for help, because one of us may be going through the same thing. Stay safe, until next time…
