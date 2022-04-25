Mr. Jackie Eugene Long, 91, beloved husband of Genevieve Elkins Long passed away April 11, 2022 at his home in his garage putting a windshield wiper blade on his truck.
Mr. Long was born July 14, 1930 in Booneville, Ky., where he went to school and worked in the Old Blue Bonnet Service Station with his brother Charles E. Long for 31 years and retired from that job and helped his son in his service station for several years. He was a member of several organizations. He helped start and was Fire Chief of the Owsley County Fire Station in Booneville from 1972 to 1980 where he saved many homes and buildings. He was also a member & deacon of the First Baptist Church of Booneville. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved & knew him.
Mr. Long is survived by his loving wife of 71 years: Mrs. Genevieve Long of Booneville, Ky., daughter: Mrs. Brenda Brandenburg Tate & husbandVirgil of Richmond, Ky., three grandchildren: Mr. Brian Keith Brandenburg & wife Chastity of Mount Vernon, Ky., Mr. Jonathan Eric Long & wife Jezami of London, Ky., and Ms. Erica Brooke Long of Lexington, Ky., four great-grandchildren: Brian Casey Brandenburg, Owen Cruz Long, Oaklie Cate Long & Oslynn Case Long, an older sister: Mrs. Eudella Bowling of Austin, Indiana. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert C. & Mary Long, his son: Johnny Eugene Long, Brothers: Roy, Elmer, Jamie Carl, Lester & Charles & sisters: Hester & Dorothy Virginia Long.
Visitation for Mr. Long was held Thursday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, April 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Booneville at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Davis officiating. The burial will follow at the Brandenburg Cemetery at Hilltop in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.