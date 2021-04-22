Jacob McQueen of OCHS, Selected as a 2021 Governor's Scholar

The Governor's Scholars Program strives to enhance Kentucky's next generation of civic and economic leaders. Established in 1983, the program provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life experience. Jacob was selected for this honor by meeting the high academic qualifications, and through an interview process.
Jacob has expressed that he is excited to represent Owsley Co. High School as a Governor's Scholar. For his classmates, Jacob states "never stop learning, because life never stops teaching."
Jacob is the son of Bobby and Becky McQueen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.