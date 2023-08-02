James E. Tipton, age 62, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY.
James was born September 3, 1960 in Irvine, KY, a son to the late William Tipton & Rosie (Webb) Tipton. He worked as a farmer most of his life.
He is survived by 1 brother; Kenneth Tipton, Clay City, KY., and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Rosie Tipton, one brother Billy Tipton
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 1:00PM to 2:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tubby Abner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Webb Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
