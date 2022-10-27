Mr. James Lowell Burch, age 69, passed away October 15, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. He left this earth and went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord and sing with the angels.
James Lowell was born December 6, 1952 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late James Vernon & Jean Byrd Burch. He was a devoted and faithful member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church who loved and served the Lord with true commitment and dedication. Each day he expressed and demonstrated kindness and willingness to help all humans. Many people were blessed to be the recipient of these attributes.
James Lowell was a retired highly gifted welder, heavy equipment mechanic and operator. He also enjoyed attending church, discussing the Bible, his family, eating and visiting people.
James Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 42 years: Mrs. Gertie Stepp Burch of Booneville, Ky., son: Mr. Jason Lowell Burch of Tyner, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Joan Cornett & husband Larry of Booneville, Ky., Mrs. Ramona Burch of Richmond, Ky. and Ms. Regina Burch of Bellbrook, Ohio, two nephews: Mr. Duane Cornett & wife Phyllis of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Walt Gabbard & wife Kayla of Irvine, ky., one niece: Mrs. Celeste Byrd & husband Travis of Scottsdale, Arizona, one great niece: Madi Cornett, two great nephews: Boone & Waylon Gabbard, a dear & loving friend: Caden Bobrowski and many other loving family members & friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Curtis & Shrilda Hudson Burch and maternal grandparents: Elbert & Vena Hensley Byrd.
Funeral services for Mr. Burch were held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was Bro. Harold Hays. Burial followed in the Hensley Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
