Jason Murrell, 31, passed away November 23, 2021 at the Macon County Hospital in Lafayette, Tennessee following a sudden illness.
He was born January 13, 1990 in Manchester, Ky. He was the son of Kevin Murrell & Connie Reynolds Pedigo. He worked in manufacturing and was a member of the Church of God.
Jason is survived by his fiancee: Ms. Katherine Linville of Lafayette, Tenn., two children: Nathaniel Murrell of Lafayette, Tenn. & Jaylen Murrell of Tenn., two sisters: Ms. Sabrina Murrell of London, Ky. & Ms. Sierra Murrell of Booneville, Ky., his father: Mr. Kevin Murrell of Booneville, Ky., a grandfather: Mr. Kenneth Murrell of Booneville, Ky., a grandmother: Mrs. Joyce Scoggins of Lafayette, Tenn., a great grandmother: Mrs. Opal Burch of Booneville, Ky. Also there is a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Connie Pedigo & a grandmother: Patsy Murrell.
Funeral services for Mr. Murrell were held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, Ky. Officiating the services was the Bro. Brian Morgan. Burial followed in the Harris Family Cemetery in Owsley County, Ky.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
