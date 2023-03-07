Jeffrey Bond “Jeff” Searcy Obituary

Jeffrey Bond “Jeff” Searcy, 60, of Carrollton, KY, and formerly of Booneville, KY, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY.
He was born on March 16, 1962, in Maysville, Mason County, KY, the son of the late Richard Bond Searcy and Barbara Davis Searcy of Booneville, KY. Jeff as many people knew him, was a 1980 graduate of Owsley County High School in Booneville, KY, and a 1981 graduate of Mid-America College of Funeral Service in Jeffersonville, IN. Jeff’s true calling was being a farmer and he loved just being outdoors and doing things around the farm, which also involved doing a little hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler in his spare time when he had his farm duties caught up.
He was also a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the state of Kentucky and often would make the commute to Booneville to help at the family funeral home, Searcy & Strong Funeral Home.
Jeff was a member of the former Whites Run Christian Church in Carroll County.
He will be missed by his wife; Donna Bowles Searcy of Carrollton, KY, his mother of Booneville, KY, a sister; Jennifer (Obe) Cox of Carrollton, KY, four nieces and a nephew also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father; Richard Bond Searcy on January 17, 2022 and by his brother; Paul Wayland Searcy in 1975.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home, Old Highway 11 & 30, Booneville, KY. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton and from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, KY. Burial will take place in Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, KY.
The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home and Searcy & Strong Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
