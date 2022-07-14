Jennifer Vanover, age 33, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 in Beattyville, KY.
Jennifer was born June 1, 1989 in Edgewood, KY, a daughter to Harry Davis Jr., and Rhonda Collins. Jennifer loved her family, and those around her.
Along with her parents; Harry Davis Jr., and Rhonda Collins, she is survived by 2 daughters; Ayshia Martinez, and Mercy Vanover, 2 sons; Avery Vanover, and James Smith Jr., 4 sisters; Kristi Davis, Nikki Hoskins, Kayla Davis, and Amber Davis, 2 brothers; Matthew Davis, and Ryan Davis, grandfather; David Collins, a host of nieces & nephews, and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband; Justin Vanover, 1 brother; Christopher Davis, grandparents; Harry & Carol Davis, and grandmother; Pamela Collins.
A memorial service will be held in her memory at a later date.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
