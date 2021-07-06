Mr. Jimmy Ray Sebastian, 55, passed away June 25, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., following a long illness.

He was born November 24, 1965 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late Lewis Preston & Marie Smith Sebastian. He was a self-employed auto mechanic.

Jimmy is survived by three sons: Mr. Jonathan Sebastian, Mr. Josh Sebastian & Mr. Larry Sebastian all of Booneville, Ky., two grandchildren: Dalton & Emilyn Grace Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., a special friend: Mrs. Donna Wilder & her son Dalton of Booneville, Ky. The mother of his sons: Mrs. Shawn Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., one sister: Mrs. Phyllis Reffitt & husband Paul of Berea, Ky., two brothers: Mr. Samuel L. Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Roger Sebastian & wife Donna of Union, Ky., a sister-in-law: Mrs. Betty Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., nephews & nieces: Katie, Sydney, Callie, Colby, Colin, Preston, Hayden, Hannah, Levi, Liam, Trent, Chase, Chloe, Bryson, Kaiser, Kaleah, Sam, Matt, Sean, Tyler, Christopher, Jordan, Brian, Shon, Anthony, Marty, Doodle & Justin. Also, there are several relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis Preston & Marie Sebastian, An infant son: Lewis Sebastian, two grandchildren: Piper & Kaylan Sebastian, two brothers: Larry & Harold Sebastian & a sister-in-law: Susie Sebastian. 

Funeral services for Jimmy were held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Bro. Gerald Richardson. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, Ky.

Pallbearers were: Bo, Rammie, Trent, Chase, Doodle, Justin & Dalton. Honorary pallbearers: Kaiser, Kaleah, Sam, Matt, Sean, Tyler, Christopher, Jordan, Brian, Shon, Anthony, Marty, Doodle & Justin.

The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Sebastian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you