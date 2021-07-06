Mr. Jimmy Ray Sebastian, 55, passed away June 25, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., following a long illness.
He was born November 24, 1965 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late Lewis Preston & Marie Smith Sebastian. He was a self-employed auto mechanic.
Jimmy is survived by three sons: Mr. Jonathan Sebastian, Mr. Josh Sebastian & Mr. Larry Sebastian all of Booneville, Ky., two grandchildren: Dalton & Emilyn Grace Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., a special friend: Mrs. Donna Wilder & her son Dalton of Booneville, Ky. The mother of his sons: Mrs. Shawn Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., one sister: Mrs. Phyllis Reffitt & husband Paul of Berea, Ky., two brothers: Mr. Samuel L. Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Roger Sebastian & wife Donna of Union, Ky., a sister-in-law: Mrs. Betty Sebastian of Booneville, Ky., nephews & nieces: Katie, Sydney, Callie, Colby, Colin, Preston, Hayden, Hannah, Levi, Liam, Trent, Chase, Chloe, Bryson, Kaiser, Kaleah, Sam, Matt, Sean, Tyler, Christopher, Jordan, Brian, Shon, Anthony, Marty, Doodle & Justin. Also, there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis Preston & Marie Sebastian, An infant son: Lewis Sebastian, two grandchildren: Piper & Kaylan Sebastian, two brothers: Larry & Harold Sebastian & a sister-in-law: Susie Sebastian.
Funeral services for Jimmy were held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Bro. Gerald Richardson. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, Ky.
Pallbearers were: Bo, Rammie, Trent, Chase, Doodle, Justin & Dalton. Honorary pallbearers: Kaiser, Kaleah, Sam, Matt, Sean, Tyler, Christopher, Jordan, Brian, Shon, Anthony, Marty, Doodle & Justin.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
