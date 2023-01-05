Jo Ann Dean, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, located in Hazard, KY.
JoAnn was born December 10, 1942 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Caleb Powers Allen, and Ruth (Hudson) Allen. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and watching Golden Girls. She loved the Lord, and had a heart for ministry.
She is survived by 1 daughter; Janet (Jackie) Little of Booneville, KY, 4 sisters; Donna Sparks, Wilma Gibson, Debra Allen, and Brenda Angel, 2 grandchildren; Jaclyn Smith & Jasmine Andersen, 3 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons; Lanny Wayne Becknell, and Douglas Lee Becknell, 1 sister; Phyllis Barrett, and 2 brothers; Paul Wayne Allen, and Bobby Allen.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY, with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
