Mr. Joebob McDaniel, 60, passed away October 9, 2021 at his residence in Booneville following a long illness.
He was born October 9, 1961in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of Landon & Edna Virginia Gabbard McDaniel. He was an auto repair worker and was a member of the Baptist Church.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his daughter: Mrs. Amy Wilder & husband Roy and three grandchildren: Aaron, Dalton & Ozzlyn Wilder all of Booneville, Ky., his parents: Landon & Edna Virginia McDaniel of Booneville, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Carolyn Nichols, Mrs. Shirley Byrd & Mrs. Martha Baker all of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his grand-parents and one sister.
Funeral services for Mr. McDaniel were held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation on Thursday evening from 6 8 p.m. all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was Bro. Rick Mason. Burial followed at his family's cemetery on White Oak in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
