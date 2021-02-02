Mr. John “Clinton” Becknell, 82, passed away January 10, 2021 at his residence in Beattyville, Kentucky, following a brief illness.

He was born July 10, 1938 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Jethro & Ruby Peters Becknell. He was a retired store & hotel owner and was a veteran of the Army.

Mr. Becknell is survived by one son: Mr. Kenneth Matthew Becknell of Beattyville, Ky., two daughters: Mrs. Pamela Noelle Kehler & Mrs. Angela Becknell Campbell & husband Von Marvin all of Beattyville, Ky., 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, Mother of their children: Mrs. Wilma Becknell of Booneville, Ky., two brothers: Mr. Maurice Brewer & wife Anna Lee of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Eugene Becknell & wife Bennie of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also, there are several other relatives and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jethro & Ruby Becknell, a son: Johnny C. Becknell, two brothers: Clifford & Homer Becknell & two sisters: Beulah Smith & Ruth Combs.

Funeral services for Mr. Becknell will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Becknell Family Cemetery in Beattyville, Ky. Officiating the service will be Bro. Herman Newton with the burial following in the cemetery.

The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

