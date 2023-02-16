Johnny Seale, age 64, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in Booneville, KY. Johnny was born November 29, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son to the late Thomas Edward and Vertie (Marshall) Seale. He was farmer and was self-employed in other labor.
He is survived by 1 daughter; Crystal Seale of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Thomas John Seale (Patricia Little) of Beattyville, KY, 2 brothers; Larry Seale of Mt. Sterling, KY and David Seale of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Debra (Tim) Willis of Stanton, KY and Julie (Richard) Sandlin of Booneville, KY, 4 grandchildren; Dillon Becknell (Megan Semtak), Trenton Seale, Skylar Seale and Paisley Seale, nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 brother; Bobby Seale. No services are scheduled at this time.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.