Johnny W. Bowling age 80, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, KY. Johnny was born March 11, 1942, in Pebworth, KY, a son to the late Earl and Allene (Mayes) Bowling.
He was retired as an ammunition inspector with the Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond, KY, and proudly served in the US Army as part of the elite Berlin Brigade in the Western Sector of Berlin, Germany.
He is survived by 2 daughters; Carol Sue (Tommy) Farthing of Irvine, KY, Jessica Dawn Bowling of Richmond, KY, 2 sisters; Janice Sue Bowman of Winchester, KY, Dana Carol Templeton of Erlanger, KY, 3 grandchildren; Megan Clem, Tyler Farthing, Hunter Tate, 4 great grandchildren; Jaxon, Tori, Gavin, Hunter, and Kynlee, along with many other loving family members and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services with Military Rites will be held Saturday January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Booneville, KY with Pastor John Isfort officiating.
Graveside services with Military Rites will be held Saturday January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Booneville, KY with Pastor John Isfort officiating.
