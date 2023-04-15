Joyce Ann (Herald) Mayes, age 76 passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Joyce was born October 15, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Virgil and Edna (Noble) Herald. She was a retired restaurant owner for many years. In addition to being a true MOM to her daughter Teresa, who worked beside her in her in restaurants every day, she was a “Mom caregiver” to all her employees and to many of her customers. Over the years, Joyce was a friend, a very compassionate and caring friend to so many, she had a heart as big as the world and gave generously of that heart.
She is survived by one daughter; Teresa (Mayes) Applegate of West Harrison, Indiana, two granddaughters, Kimberly Applegate of West Harrison, Indiana, and Vanessa (Ryan) Bishoff of Brookville, Indiana, a special granddaughter; Amy Cox Jenkins of Indiana, 2 great grandchildren; Addyson and Brantley Bishoff of Brookville, Indiana, two sisters; Lois Jean (Larry) Clark of Hamilton, OH, and Doris Elaine Rabenstein of Moultrie, Georgia, two brothers; Larry Bruce Herald of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Jimmie Wayne (Darlene) Herald of Booneville, KY, 4 nieces; Penny Davidson of Indiana, Marsha (Chuck) Burton of Moultrie, Georgia, Jennifer (Steve) Case of Camerton, North Carolina, and Julie (Craig) Wilmhoff of Booneville, Kentucky, a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, a special friend; Bob Fordyce of West Harrison, Indiana along with many other loving family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 1st, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home located in Booneville, KY. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Harlan Noble Family Cemetery, located in Split Poplar community of Owsley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.