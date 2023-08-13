Joyce Ratliff, age 63, and wife of Roger Baker passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY.
Joyce was born January 12, 1960, in Manchester, KY, a daughter to the late James and Sara (Madden) Pierson. She loved being with her family, listening to WLJC and was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by loving husband, 1 son; John (Kaya Noble) Wethington of Mount Vernon, KY, step-children; John (Tracey) Ratliff, and Billy (Alana) Baker both of Booneville, KY, and China (Ron) Smith of Hazard, KY, 1 brother; Kenny (Patty) Pierson of Berea, KY, 3 sisters; Mary Short of Richmond, KY, Teresa (Phil) Seyfrit of Richmond, KY, Lisa (Ray) Moore of Beattyville, KY, several nieces and nephews along with many other loving family members and friends.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by 1 stepson; Nelson Ratliff, 4 sisters; Susie Sebastian, Margaret Morris, Marsha Ratliff, and Jackie Madden, 3 brothers; Donald Pierson, Bradley Pierson, Eddie Pierson 1 great-grandson; Jackson Ratliff.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday August 2, 2023, until the time of the funeral services at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Joyce will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in the Pebworth Community of Owsley County.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
