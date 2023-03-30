Karen Gilbert, age 52, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center, located in Beattyville, KY.
Karen was born November 6, 1970, a daughter to the late Kenneth & Martha (Bennett) Gilbert.
She is survived by 1 son; Logan Smith, 1 daughter; Alisha Smith both of Annville, KY, 1 brother; Jr. Gilbert, 2 sisters; Pauline Gilbert, and Kim Gilbert, nephews & nieces; Kennedy, Matthew, Dawson, Kendra, Brittany, Brittany Lynn, Bridgett, and Sierra, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by children; Crystal & Austin, and 1 brother; Jimmy Gilbert.
