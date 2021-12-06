Kendall Ray Evans, age 71, husband of Cynthia (Phillips) Evans, departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Kendall was born April 8, 1950 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Joe and Fannie (Angel) Evans. He was a retired laborer and was a member of the Means Miracle Community Church in Means, KY.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years; Cynthia Evans, 1 son; Kendall (Trisha) Evans of Beattyville, KY, 2 daughters; Christal (Brad) Love of Lexington, KY and Monica (Justin) Evans of Richmond, KY, 3 brothers; James (Cathy) Evans of Booneville, KY, Gary (Sally) Evans of Lexington, KY and Tommy (Donna) Evans of Means, KY, 1 honorary brother Danny Cooper of Beattyville, KY, 3 sisters; Lucy Grimmetti of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Ruby (Johnny) Holton of Richmond, KY and Anna Mae Roland of Beattyville, KY, 9 grandchildren; Kendra, Cody, Kinsey, Eddie, Kaleb, Kansas, Dylan, Landyn, and Addisyn, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Kendall was preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Fannie Evans, 7 brothers; Henry, Lee, Joe JR, John, Charles, Bill and Wayne and 3 sisters; Lillian, Hazel and Thelma.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM,with visitation from 1:00 PM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Kendall will be laid to rest in the Evans Homeplace Cemetery located at his homeplace in Lee County, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Booneville Funeral Home.
