Kenneth Ray Roberts, age 64, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2021, at his home in Booneville, KY.
Kenneth was born January 17, 1959 in Richmond, KY a son to the late Parnell & Nancy (Johnson) Roberts. He was construction worker.
Along with his wife of 43 years; Lillian Roberts, he is survived by 3 sons; Kenneth (Trina) Roberts, Curtis Roberts, and Travis Roberts, all of Booneville, KY, 3 sisters; Chelsie Hamilton of Winchester, KY, Edna (Sam) Cockerham of Beattyville, KY, ,and Ruth Ann (Mitchell) Gabbard of Booneville, KY, 5 brothers; Ernest (Rose) Roberts of Booneville, KY, Hillyard (Sherry) Roberts of Winchester, KY, Russell Roberts of Irvine, KY, Donald Roberts of Booneville, KY, and Tommy (Kim) Roberts of Irvine, KY, 3 grandchildren; Sawyer Chase Roberts, Bailey Elizabeth Roberts, and Sophia Grace Roberts, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 grandson; Colby Kenneth Glenn Roberts, 3 sisters; Elsie Roberts, Sondra Roberts, and Addie Jean McDaniel, 4 brothers; Paul Roberts, James Earl Roberts, Dale Wayne Roberts, and William Douglas Roberts.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Rose Roberts officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Johnson Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
