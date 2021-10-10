Mr. Kenneth Ray Wilder, 62, passed away September 28, 2021 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. following a sudden illness.
He was born October 17, 1958 in Oneida, Ky. & was the son of the late Hobert & Minnie Rice Wilder. He was a state worker with many different jobs. He was a veteran of the Ky. National Guard & a member of the Indian Creek Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Wilder is survived by his daughter: Mrs. Stacey Carmack & husband Adam& three grandsons: Noal, Brody & Abel Carmack all of Booneville, Ky., one brother: Mr. Gary Wilder & wife Barbara of Scottsburg, Indiana & one sister: Mrs. Elma Noble & husband Kash of Breathitt County, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert & Minnie Wilder, seven brothers: James, Joe, Brack, Hershel, Eugene & Harvey Wilder & Jr. Gay and two sisters: Ollie Mae Treat & Golden Abshear.
Funeral services for Mr. Wilder were held Sunday, October3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery. Officiating the service was Bro. Garrett Thomas with the burial & military rites following in the cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
