Kenneth Silcox Obituary

Kenneth Silcox, age 72, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Kenneth was born February 16, 1950 in Clintwood, VA, a son to the late Ernest & Pauline (Taylor) Silcox. He was a mechanic, and in his spare-time, he enjoyed working on cars, mowing, watching TV, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Along with his wife of 49 years; Brenda (Gabbard) Silcox of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Kenneth Silcox, 1 daughter; Crystal (Dempsey) Smith, 3 brothers; Donald Silcox, Ronald Silcox, and David Silcox, 2 sisters; Thelma Stevens, and Virginia Ramsey, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest & Pauline Silcox, 2 brothers; Roger Silcox, and Harold Silcox, and 1 great-grandchild; Jaidynn Farler.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Landon McDaniel officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
