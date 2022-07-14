Kenneth Stewart, age 90, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence in Booneville, KY
Kenneth was born September 30,1931in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Chester and Rissa (Walton) Stewart. Kenneth was retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation and was a farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family, and those around him.
He is survived by his wife; Wanda (Price) Stewart, Booneville, KY, and one daughter; Theresa (Clayton) Turner, Booneville, KY and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by Parents; Chester and Rissa Stewart, 1 brother; Wilmer Stewart, two sisters; Louise Brandenburg and Leona Eifert
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, from 12:00PM til 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend Jamison Brunk officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
