Kentucky Campgrounds Open for Spring Break!

Spring Break and Kentucky State Park campgrounds make a great option for those looking to getaway! With so many things to do and parks to experience, you don’t have to drive far for a Spring Break campout. Many campgrounds will open on March 15 for season so don’t delay in getting those camping reservations completed!
Here are some suggestions across the state:
Big Bone Lick State Historic Site - Located in Northern Kentucky just south of Cincinnati, Big Bone Lick State Historic Site is known as the ‘birthplace of American vertebrate paleontology.
The museum and visitor’s center are free to access and includes displays on geology, Ice Age mammals, Native American history and more. Make sure to visit the Big Bone bison herd, the only bison herd located in a Kentucky State Park. The park has a campground, hiking trails, playgrounds and picnic areas.
Columbus-Belmont State Park - The campground at Columbus-Belmont State Park is one of the best places to watch the sun setting over the Mississippi River. It sits high above the river along a cliff. Two rental camping trailers and a small log cabin are also available by calling the park direct at 270-677-2327.
Each trailer has kitchen, bath, and sleeps six. The log cabin sleeps two and renters use the campground facilities.
This is an excellent option for those who want to give camping a try but may not have all the necessary camping gear.
A 2.5 mile self-guided hike takes visitors through massive Civil War earthen works were formed. Columbus-Belmont State Park is also a National Scenic Byway and National Trail of Tears Site.
General Burnside Island State Park - General Burnside Island State Park is the only Kentucky State Park on an island. The campground offers campers full service, standard and primitive sites. Hike the new Point Isabel Overlook Trail to get a phenomenal view of Lake Cumberland. Make sure to pack the fishing poles and get ready for some of the best fishing in the region.
A marina next to the park offers boat rentals. The park also has a golf course, picnic shelters, a boat ramp, and playgrounds.
John James Audubon State Park - Camp in the peaceful woods where John James Audubon studied the subjects of his paintings at John James Audubon State Park located just south of the Ohio River in western Kentucky. Available campsite types include standard RV, tent w/ electric and primitive. Make sure to visit the park museum ($) and see one of the rarest books in the world,
The Birds of America Double Elephant Folio, considered to be John James Audubon’s masterpiece. Weekly programs and rotating art exhibits also take place. Most hiking trails at Audubon are within a dedicated State Nature Preserve which provides great birding opportunities.
The Audubon Wetlands feature an ADA accessible pathway through a unique ecosystem of Bald Cypress Trees, shrub wetland and floodplain forest all in one location! Playgrounds and picnic shelters are throughout the park and a nine-hole golf course is open year-round.
Taylorsville Lake State Park - Taylorsville Lake State Park is a favorite place to camp for wranglers and anglers. Conveniently located between Lexington and Louisville, this park sits on a 3,050-acre Taylorsville Lake. 16-miles of multi-use trails are available to horseback riders, hikers and mountain bikers. Launch your boat or kayak from one of our ramps and spend the day on the lake.
Both RV and primitive sites are available as well.
Yatesville Lake State Park - Relax in the scenic lakeside setting of Yatesville Lake State Park! Decide between a ‘boat-in’ campsite, one of four ‘hike-in’ campsites or select an RV site. The ‘boat-in’ sites are accessible ONLY by boat. Bathrooms are available at ‘boat-in’ sites and you may request to have ice and firewood delivered to your campsite upon check-in. The RV campground has a playground, laundry room, restrooms & showers, and a dump station. There is an ADA self-interpretive nature trail, plus several hiking trails for all levels.
Bonus: Challenging 18-hole golf course that highlights the rugged beauty of the Appalachian region.
For more information or to make reservations, go to https://parks.ky.gov/parks/reservecampground
