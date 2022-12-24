The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is mustering its ranks to help meet a dollar-for-dollar challenge, presented by the Angel Foundation, to match up to $1,000,000 in contributions by December 31.
“The past 12 months have dealt devastating blows to our neighbors in the Commonwealth,” said Colonel Sherry Crose, Executive Director of the Honorable Order. “From the tornados last December to this summer’s flooding, Kentuckians from east to west are hurting. While Colonels from around the world stepped up over and over to help with each disaster, we are going to the well one more time this year because contributions to the Rebuild Kentucky Challenge will be doubled by this generous challenge.”
“In many areas of the state, the rebuilding has barely begun and it’s going to last many years into the future,” said Colonels’ Commanding General Gary Boschert. “Establishing this/these funds will ensure Kentucky Colonels’ are there throughout the process.”
“We encourage Colonels, and even Kentuckians who aren’t Colonels to visit KyColonels.org to help us meet this challenge,” concluded General Boschert.
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c)(3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual grants totaling $60 million to more than 1,600 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, over 90% are awarded to nonprofits across the state. Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, KENTUCKY COLONELS. Visit kycolonels.org to learn more.
