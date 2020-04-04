FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 26, 2020)--At Gov. Andy Beshear’s direction, the Kentucky Department of Revenue is extending the 2019 Kentucky income tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020.
The move tracks with income tax relief provisions issued March 20 by the federal Internal Revenue Service in response to disruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“At a time when we are asking families and businesses to make sacrifices both large and small to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, I am pleased to grant a few extra months to prepare, file and pay state taxes,” Gov. Beshear said. “For families that are expecting a refund, please rest assured that our Department of Revenue staff are diligently working, many from their homes, to quickly process returns and get those dollars back in
your pockets as soon as possible.”
Kentucky’s tax filing relief applies only to income taxes, including for individual, corporate, fiduciary and pass-through entities that normally would be due April 15, 2020. It does not apply to withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.
Additional guidance on COVID-19 Kentucky income tax relief soon will be available on DOR’s website. To learn more about Kentucky’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
