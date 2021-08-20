As school returns across the Post 13 district, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are reminding motorists to remain cautious behind the wheel in school zones and while children are loading and unloading the bus.
In 2020, Kentucky had 129 school bus related crashes, resulting in 11 injuries. With school underway in many communities, KSP Post 13 is reminding motorists to stay alert when a school bus or children are present.
KSP is asking all motorists to be extra cautious as schools start the new year and especially when maneuvering around school buses. Law enforcement will be strictly enforcing speed zones in and around schools to ensure children get to school safely.
Kentucky law states if any school bus used in the transportation of children is stopped for the purpose of loading or unloading passengers, with the stop arm and signal lights activated, the operator of a vehicle approaching from any direction must stop and not proceed until the passengers have loaded/unloaded and the bus has been put in motion.
Passing a school bus while it is loading or unloading is a Class B misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class A misdemeanor for the second offense.
KSP encourages parents to review the following schools bus safety rules.
Rules for getting on the school bus: When waiting for the bus, stay five steps away from the curb. Do not stray onto streets, alleys, or private property.
Wait until the bus has stopped and the door opens before stepping onto the roadway.
Use the handrail when stepping onto the bus.
Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
Getting off the school bus
If you must cross the street in front of the bus, walk at least ten feet ahead of the bus along the side of the road, until you can turn around and see the driver.
Make sure that the driver can see you.
Wait for a signal from the driver before beginning to cross.
When the driver signals, walk across the road, keeping an eye out for sudden traffic changes.
Do not cross the center line of the road until the driver has signaled that it is safe for you to begin walking.
Always stay away from rear wheels of the bus.
Correct way to cross the street
Children should always stop at the curb or the edge of the road and look left, then right, and then left again before crossing.
They should continue looking in this manner until they are safely across.
If students' vision is blocked by a parked car or other obstacle, they should move out to where drivers can see them, and they can see other vehicles -- then stop and look left-right-left again.
Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555). Citizens can call to confidentially report dangerous drivers or any criminal activity. You may also contact Post 13 at (606)435-6069.
