Irvine, Ky. — In response to overwhelming demand, Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation will be hosting a second Santa drive-through event this Sunday, Dec. 20, from noon until 2 p.m. at the organization’s railroad repair facility at 499 Kirkland Ave. in Irvine. The first 100 children in attendance will receive a complimentary toy, courtesy of Santa himself.
The event will be Covid-compliant, with visitors remaining in their vehicles as they take a drive-through tour of the Kentucky Steam property with a stop inside the repair shop. Santa and his elves will greet visitors alongside Chesapeake and Ohio 2716, the 77-year-old steam locomotive being restored on-site.
Attendees are encouraged to contribute a $5 donation per carload for the event, which is a fundraiser for the non-profit Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation, who is in the process of developing the property into a multi-use railroad-based tourist attraction.
Decorations and signage will direct visitors to the correct entrance from Kirkland Ave. and to the proper route around the property.
In order to ensure a visit with Santa, attendees should arrive at the complex no later than 1:45 p.m. The shop can be located via GPS at 499 Kirkland Ave, Irvine Ky. 40336. The entrance to the site shares a driveway with the Estill County Recycling Center.
For more information, please contact info@kentuckysteam.org or visit www.kentuckysteam.org.
