Kimberly Childers, age 49, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her home in Beattyville, KY.
Kim was born November 7, 1972 in Mount Clemens, MI, a daughter to the late Coy Haase & Lois (Reah) Haase. She was a registered nurse aide, working at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.
Along with her husband of 31 years; Paul Childers, she is survived by 3 sons; Christopher (Ashley) Childers of Caro, MI, Justin Lee Childers, and Luke Childers both of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Charlie (Lu) Reah of Lapeer, MI, 1 sister; Donna Haase of Emmett, MI, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Jimmy Reah & Coy Haase Jr., and 1 sister; Tammy Haase.
Visitation will ne held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Walter Turner officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Gabbard Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
