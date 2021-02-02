Kirby Colwell, age 77, of Booneville, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY.-He was born March 24, 1943, in Perry County, KY, and was the son of the late Kirby and Ella Eversole Colwell, SR.-He was also preceded in death by a son: Geff Colwell.-Sisters: Polly Collette, Bernice Vanderpool, and Betsy Ann Colwell.- Brothers: Drew Colwell and Carson Colwell.- He is survived by wife: June Carol Watkins Colwell of Booneville, KY.- Granddaughter: Sierra Sky (Charlie) Combs of Booneville, KY.-Grandson: Trevor Dylan Colwell of Beattyville, KY.-Great-grandson: Zachary Combs of Booneville, KY.- Daughter in law: Bridgett Banks of Beattyville, KY.-Sisters: Sue (Coy) Olinger, Inta (Lewis) Hensley, and Evelyn Rose all of Beattyville, KY. -Brothers: Hout (Mary Ellen) Colwell and Kenton (Betty) Colwell of AZ. Rocky (Margie) Colwell of KS,-A memorial service will be held at a later date.-
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
