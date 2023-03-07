KSBA Celebrates 20 Years of Service for Two Owsley School Board Members

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, February 15, 2023 at the Owsley County Elementary School. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done by everyone signing in. A motion was made and carried to review/approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to review/approve the minutes from the regular Board meeting on January 10th and the Special Board meeting on January 17th.
The Board recognized the Owsley County Elementary School Cheerleaders and their coach. Superintendent Gary Cornett said, “ we have been recognizing every group that goes to state. Most of these girls just started this year. They competed at Letcher County and got 3rd place in the Region. They were able to go to the State Tournament at Frederick Douglas in December. Our girls are 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade and they were competing against 5th, 6th and middle school kids. Our kids were so small and everyone was bragging on them. They got 3rd place at the state competition. The future is bright for cheerleading in Owsley County.” Superintendent Cornett asked Mrs. Sylvia McIntosh to introduce the coach and cheerleaders. Mrs. McIntosh introduced the coach, Alizabeth Woodard who is in her second year as our elementary coach. The cheerleaders are: Nala Pittman, Adilyn Cornett, Emma Burch, Chloe Caudell, Sophia Oaks, Adabelle Lewis, Blakely Marshall, Camille Brewer, Daphne Spence, Aubree Bowman, Madelyn Havicus, Bella Smith, Gracelyn Roberts, Kinsley Smith, Paisley McCoy, Elana Jones and Jasmine Smith.
There was a reminder of the annual KSBA Conference in Louisville, Ky. February 24-26, 2023. All board members and the superintendent will be attending.
Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer, gave the February monthly report including Payrolls, Claims, Head
Start/Early Head Start and Food Service Financial Reports. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expenses for January and February, 2023 (which was none at this time). A motion was made and carried to approve the Special Education Policy Updates. Superintendent Cornett told the board that Charlie Davidson had his surgery and is home recovering. “We are looking at a net loss of about 10 kids since the beginning of the school year. We have a graduating class of 53 students, providing they all get to graduate. We have about 42 kids on home school,” said Superintendent Cornett, “this is statewide and not just in our county.” Superintendent Cornett went over the calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year. He stated that they (Owsley County) need to try to keep their school calendar similar to Lee County and Wolfe County because we all share the Vocational School. “The calendar we are looking at right now would have the first day of school for the students as Thursday, August 10th, 2023. We would have Fall Break in October. We will still be taking 10 days off for Christmas/New Year. Spring Break will be in April and the last day of school would be May 14th.” The board agreed to take off the 1st and 2nd of January and come back on Wednesday. A motion was made and carried to approve having 2 Flex PD Days. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2023-2024 School Calendar. A motion was made and carried to approve the NTI Days for the next year (up to 10 days). A motion was made and carried to approve Restroom Renovations on the OCES and OCHS. “The restrooms at the high school will have to be completely gutted and redone. The tile will need to be taken off the walls and a new flooring put in. It will have block dividers instead of plastic so when graffiti happens, it can be covered with a coat of paint instead of scrubbing it. Some of the downstairs bathrooms at the elementary school need to be redone. This will be done with ESSER Funding. We are also looking at building a concession stand/storage building with actual bathrooms for the baseball/softball field,” explained the superintendent. A motion was made and carried to replace the fire extinguishers and to purchase a new Special Needs Van - with a wheelchair lift (if approved by the state). A motion was made and carried to approve the Reviewed District Facility Plan 2023-2027. A motion was made and carried to approve Fannie Couch as the Hearing Officer for Public Hearing scheduled for February 28, 2023 on DFP.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following Consent Items: review SBDM Reports, approve MOU's/Agreements: Partners for Rural Impact (PRI) 2023-2028, Arbiter Sports Agreement 2023, Cincinnati Bell Telephone Service 2023, EKU Dual Credit & EKU Advantage Agreements 2023, Dataseam Participating Partner Agreement 2023 – Brian Gupton, Post-School Predictor Implementation Project ARP ESSER 2023-2024, Roberts Insurance – Student Insurance Renewal 2024, approve/surplus: Technology, old fire extinguishers, Aerostar Van, approve fundraisers: OCHS – Choir (Valentine Dinner with entertainment on the 19th), FFA (Butter Braided Bread), Class of 2023 (Old Kentucky Chocolates January – April, Basket Auction and Calendar Days), Class of 2024 (Golf Scramble in April or May), Class of 2025 (Valentine Dance), Class of 2027 (Beef Sticks), approve Facility Use Request – Sportsman Club Annual Banquet/Fish Fry (April 15, 2023) OCHS Cafeteria, approve Trip – OCHS Band (Morehead State University Band Clinic February 16-18, 2023) and reports by each department.
The Board acknowledged the Personnel Action Report which includes: the resignation of Dean Lynch (Assistant Baseball Coach), the resignation of Jordan Hardy (Head Baseball Coach), the resignation of Logan Campbell (Assistant Track Coach), the employment of Gabrielle Bowman (Certified Substitute Teacher), the employment of Brittany Wright (Certified Substitute – pending paperwork), the employment of Jessica Todd (Volleyball Coach), Employed Neil Terry (Baseball Coach), the employment of Crystal Byrd (Full Time Early Head Start Teacher), the employment of Keyada Wethington (Full Time Teacher Assistant EHS), Volunteers: Katilynn Newnam (Cheerleading), Jordan Hardy (Baseball), Danaya Cox & Melecia Barrett (Custodians).
A motion was made and carried to go into Executive Session for pending litigation. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the Executive Session.
