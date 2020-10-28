Lost Creek, KY. (October 27, 2020) – One person is dead following a residential fire in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County. On October 26, 2020, at approximately 4:53 A.M, firefighters with Watts-Caney Fire Department responded to the residence on KY-476 and located what they believed to be a deceased person inside.
Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard responded to the scene along with the Breathitt County Coroner. Responding units were able to verify that a deceased person was located inside the home. The deceased's identity could not be made during the initial investigation.
The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Eric Caldwell.
