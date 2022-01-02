KY 2024 in Owsley County Closed Due to Flood Damage

KY 2024 in Owsley County is closed indefinitely at milepoint 2.6 due to flash flood damage to the bridge crossing Indian Creek and the roadway approaches.
Transportation Cabinet personnel are at the site and are evaluating temporary repairs that can be made to make the road passable until a permanent repair is completed. Currently, the plan is to build a temporary low-water crossing once the creek subsides. Until access can be restored, the road will remain closed.
The closure location is just south of Grassy Branch Road in the Ricetown community. Approximately 175 vehicles use this section of KY 2024 each day. No alternate routes are available, so KYTC will work to restore access as quickly as possible.
A photo of the Indian Creek area and a map are pictured.
A Winter Weather Advisory has, also, be issued by the the National Weather Service in Jackson for Sunday at 8pm till Monday at 8am. They are expecting approximately 1 to 3 inches of snow. So, be careful and stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.