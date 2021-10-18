KY Wild Spooky Species: a CREEPY kind of pest control- Brachonid Wasps

Brachonid wasps have an unusual and somewhat unsettling life cycle. Female wasps use a long, needle-like ovipositor to lay eggs inside other insects or their larvae. She may also inject virus-like particles that prevent the host’s immune system from destroying her eggs. After eggs hatch, wasp larvae will consume their hosts from the inside out.. eventually burrowing to the surface to spin cocoons. Tiny adult wasps emerge a short time later.
Unfortunate hosts, like this caterpillar, are doomed from the moment wasp eggs are laid. While the host remains alive and continues to feed, it provides nourishment for the developing wasp larvae. Some brachonid wasp species do serve as natural pest control against cabbage worms, tomato hornworms, and other garden pests.
Help us #KeepKYWild. Join Today: fw.ky.gov/kywild
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.