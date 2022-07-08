Kylah Lunsford of Henry Clay High School in Lexington, granddaughter of Raleigh Osborne of Booneville, was named a recipient of the Dorothy Waters Golf Scholarship during the Kentucky State Amateur Golf Tournament last week.
Kylah Lunsford, Granddaughter of Raleigh Osborne of Booneville Wins Scholarship
