Lady Owls Advance in the 14th Region All A Classic

January 9, 2021
The Owsley County Lady Owls beat Breathitt County today 59-24 advancing on to the 14th Region All A Classic.
OWSLEY COUNTY – Carly Smith 19, Lexy Lynch 15, Kenzie Herald 8, Amelia Murry 5, Michaela Johnson 5, Addison Terry 5, Laya Lynch 2.
BREATHITT COUNTY – Adreonna Schutz 8, Naoma Noble 6, Maddie Haddix 4, Emalee Watts 3, Riley Bush 3.
The Lady Owls will play the winner of the Knott Central – Leslie County tomorrow is 3:00 PM.
