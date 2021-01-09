Lady Owls Advance in the 14th Region All A Classic

January 9, 2021

The Owsley County Lady Owls beat Breathitt County today 59-24 advancing on to the 14th Region All A Classic.

OWSLEY COUNTY – Carly Smith 19, Lexy Lynch 15, Kenzie Herald 8, Amelia Murry 5, Michaela Johnson 5, Addison Terry 5, Laya Lynch 2.

BREATHITT COUNTY – Adreonna Schutz 8, Naoma Noble 6, Maddie Haddix 4, Emalee Watts 3, Riley Bush 3.

The Lady Owls will play the winner of the Knott Central – Leslie County  tomorrow is 3:00 PM.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you