Lady Owls Advance to Regional Title Game

By: Deron Mays
Owsley County won their opening round game of the 14th region tournament Feb 27 at Perry Central with a 52-42 victory over Knott Central. I reported on that game in last week’s Sentinel edition. That win advanced the Lady Owls to the next round on March 1 against Leslie County. The Lady Eagles are coached by former Owsley County Owls coach Larry Sparks. Coach Travis Smith of Owsley played guard for Coach Sparks Owls teams in the mid 1990’s and the coach remains very popular in the county. So it was a good atmosphere at the game and both schools being maroon as school colors made it even better. Beyond all that good spirit though was the fact that Owsley had lost to the Lady Eagles 51-49 when they played in Booneville Feb 5. The Owsley coaches had analyzed the film and studied the game for strategy days before the game and were as prepared as could be.
The first quarter was close throughout and ended in a 17-17 tie. However, the second quarter was all Lady Owls. They went on a scoring blitz of 3 pointers and breakout layups and outscored Leslie 22-2 and held a commanding 39-19 lead at halftime. Leslie County came charging back in the third quarter behind Courtney Hoskins and Emma Napier. Napier did most her scoring on rebound second chance goals. The Lady Eagles cut the lead in half to trail 48-38 after the quarter.
Leslie continued to chip away at the Owsley lead and got within 3 points in the fourth quarter. But quick baskets by Lexy Lynch and Carly Smith extended the lead again. Leslie was forced to foul in the final two minutes but the Lady Owls made their free throws to hold on to the lead and win the game 60-49.
Owsley shot 43% on field goals and Leslie was at 35%. Owsley made four treys and Leslie had five. Owsley converted 19 of 28 free throw attempts while Leslie was 9 of 15. Leslie won the battle of the boards 31-29.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 24 points. She also had 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Carly Smith scored 11 points. Layah Lynch netted 11 points. Addie Terry had 5 points and 6 rebounds. Shelby Murray had 3 points and was top in rebounds with 10. Blakesley Whitaker had 4 points and Kerissa Shouse had 2.
Courtney Hoskins led Leslie with 14 points.
The win over Leslie propelled Owsley into the championship game for the first time since Randall Spencer’s Lady Owls advanced that far in 1988. The opponent was Letcher Central, a team Owsley had played Dec 21 in Whitesburg and didn’t end very well. Letcher led by 4 at halftime and went on to win 69-47. Owsley at the time was just getting players back who had missed several games and at that time of the season had not, according to Coach Smith, “Found our identity.”
A December trip to Florida, which was successful, got the team back on track and they began playing with more confidence. In addition, the coaches made adjustments to the offensive and defensive schemes and one could see that by February the Lady Owls were a different team than in December.
So, Coach Smith felt the team was prepared and ready for the Lady Cougars. Owsley got off to a fast start with a 3 pointer by Layah Lynch and ended the first period leading 17-12. They added a point to the lead and were on top 26-20 at the half. At one time in the second quarter the lead was at 10.
Letcher Central won the third period 14-11, but the Lady Owls still held a 37-34 lead.
The Lady Cougars took the lead by 3 points in the last quarter on a 3 by Tori Holcomb, who had eight treys on the night and carried her team’s scoring load. Many of her bombs were made with hands in her face. As soon as she gave them the lead, though, Carly Smith hurried downcourt and hit a bomb of her own to tie the game again. In the final seconds of regulation the score was tied 45-45 but Owsley could not get a shot off with 1.7 seconds on the clock. The game went to overtime.
Each team held leads in the overtime and it was looking like a down to the wire game. And it lived up to it. With Owsley trailing 51-50 with 10 seconds on the clock Lexy Lynch stole the ball and was fouled. She went to the line and made two of the most pressure packed free throws of her career to put Owsley in front 52-51. Letcher Central quickly inbounded the ball and dribbled through the Owsley defense and got the ball on the baseline to a player that was cut off on her drive. She passed it to the free throw line to Keira Couch who took one dribble and lobbed up a shot that rolled in as the seconds ticked off the clock. A heartbreaking way to lose the regional championship for the Lady Owls, and knocked them from winning their first regional championship in school history. But the following day on social media sites such as Facebook fans were pouring their hearts out with posts about how proud they were of the team. This team has accomplished so much this year, district season champions for third straight year, district tournament champions for third straight year, region semifinalist for third straight year, and region championship game for first time in 34 years, and at least 20 wins for the third straight year. Lexy Lynch won the Smith MVP District Tournament.
