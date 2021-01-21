Owsley County played three more games last week. Due to no games being played in November or December it has resulted in teams having to crunch as many games as possible into a small time frame. The season will run longer this year, more than likely ending in late March or early April with the districts, regionals and the state tournament at Rupp Arena.
Owsley's first game of the week was against district rival Estill County and those games are always important because they are seeded for bracket placement in the district tournament. Owsley got off to a slow start, trailing 10-9 after the first quarter. In the second quarter Coach Smith went to a press and this was utilized for much of the game from there onward. The Lady Owls led 25-18 at the half and extended the lead to 47-36 after three quarters.The last quarter Owsley outscored the Lady Engineers 20-6 to coast to a 68-42 victory.
Owsley was led in scoring by Carly Smith with 19 points. Kenzie Herald scored 18, Lexy Lynch 15, Ameila Murray 7, Mic Johnson 4, Addie Terry 4, and Shelby Murray 1. Mia Hale was top scorer for Estill with 11.
Owsley shot 40% for the game to Estill's 31%. The big story of the game was points off turnovers. Owsley had 18 steals and they outscored Estill in points off turnover 24-6.
The next game was against another district opponent and a seed game, and Owsley's biggest rival, Lee County. This game was over after the first 5 minutes with Owsley running out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter. The final score was 68-14. Lee County has a very young team, with many middle school players filling out their roster, and their youth and inexperience was evident. As with all young teams they will get better with every practice and game they play.
Lexy Lynch was high scorer for Owsley with 19 points. Kenzie Herald had 15 points, Carly Smith 14, Addie Terry 7, Ameila Murray 6, Mic Johnson 2, and Kerissa Shouse 1.
The last game was played Saturday afternoon at 3:30 against Hazard in Booneville. I suppose I should say in Booneville at the Palace, which is a name that former Leslie County coach Ron Stidham called the gym back in the 1980's when his Eagles and Charlie Turner's Owls were having intense bird battles at least twice a year at each other's gyms. The label kind of went away for the past decade or so but has emerged again lately on Bluegrass Sports Nation (BSN) streaming broadcast and more than likely is here to stay.
The game with Hazard was the Lady Owls' sixth game in 11 days. It became obvious that it was not going to be a high scoring contest. It soon turned into a possession game with each team running their offensive sets to try to find a weakness in each other's defense. Hazard came into the game with an 0-4 record but that record belied their talent. Their narrow losses were to good competition, Harlan County, Clay County, Lawrence County and Knott Central.
They came out of the gate with a good start, gaining a 14-6 advantage after one quarter and led 24-14 at the half. The Lady Owls press, which had been effective in all their previous games, was also good in this game and resulted in several Hazard turnovers, but Owsley just couldn't score enough off the steals. It was as if the goal had a lid on it with balls going in and rimming out countless times. As for Hazard, they did most of their damage with their 5'10 center Harris, who ended the game with 21 points and many putbacks off rebounds. She was simply very difficult to contain when she got the ball in the paint. Hazard hung on to win 47-40.
Owsley shot 28% for the game and was 2/10 from the 3 point line.Hazard outrebounded the Lady Owls 44-25.
Lexy Lynch had 19 points for Owsley, Carly Smith 15, Ameila Murray 4, and Kenzie Herald 2, Besides Harris' 21 points guard Hayley Caudill had 14.
Owsley's record is now 5-1. Their next game is against Lee County Tuesday Jan 19, Letcher Central Wednesday Jan 20, and at Hazard Friday Jan 22.
