The Lady Owls returned to action Friday in Booneville after a seven day break from games following five holiday tournament contests in Leslie County and Tennessee.
Owsley played Powell County in a district matchup with added importance because of postseason tournament seeding and bracket placement.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Powell County but due to an electrical problem in their gym the game was switched to Owsley County.
Owsley took the first quarter by a 13-6 score and won the second quarter 12-9 to hold a 25-15 lead at halftime. Early in the third quarter they led at one time by 14 points but after the first few minutes Owsley ran into some problems. Their offense went stale and they uncharacteristically made numerous turnovers, many of which led directly to Lady Pirate points.
In the last quarter the Lady Owls saw a 10 point lead whittled down to 5. Then after a turnover and a Powell basket plus a free throw, the lead was 2. Powell forced the Lady Owls into another turnover and before one could blink or think the Lady Pirates had tied the game at 47 with slightly more than two minutes left to play.
Addison Terry was able to get into the lane and make a floater and draw a foul, which she converted to give Owsley a 3 point lead. But Powell came right back. Led by their high octane junior guard, Mikyra Caudill, the Lady Pirates pulled with 1. That’s when Owsley’s 87% free throw shooting junior guard Carly Smith, gave her team some breathing room. Coach Travis Smith made sure she was the one handling the ball as much as possible and Powell was forced to foul. She made both free throws to push the lead back to 3 at 54-51. Powell launched a 3 attempt that was off and Addie Terry grabbed one of her 14 rebounds on the night and quickly threw the pass to Smith, who was immediately fouled. She made both free throws and the Lady Owls hung on for a hard fought 56-51 victory.
Coach Smith was philosophical after the game. “We haven’t played in seven days and were a little out of game sync, is but we were able to get the win. I’ll take it, but it was too close for my comfort. We will get back in our rhythm and flow. There’s still a lot of basketball season remaining.”
Owsley scoring: Carly Smith 16 and 8 assists, Macey Brown 13 with 7 rebounds and 3 assists, Addison Terry 11 and 14 rebounds (double-double), Layah Lynch 9 points, Shelby Murray 4 and 6 rebounds, Kenzie Grubb 3.
Mikyra Caudill led Powell with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
The statistics were remarkably similar for each team. The Lady Owls shot 36% FG and the Lady Pirates were at 34%. Owsley had 4 treys and Powell 5. Owsley was 10/15 from the free throw line and Powell was 10/16. Owsley had 37 rebounds to Powell’s 33.
Owsley’s next game is Monday at home against Knox Central, a team they lost to 71-69 in Barbourville a few weeks ago. Then Wednesday they will travel to Cordia for the All A Classic. The first rounds are played at various sites and the semifinals will be played at Leslie County.
By: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
